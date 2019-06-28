Early Exit In AFCON 2019, Is Not An Option For The Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana, played their first match in the 32nd edition Africa Cup of Nations, the biennial men’s football championship organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), hosted by Egypt on Tuesday June 25.

They played against Benin, with the game ending in two goals apiece.

Before the game, pundits did not give the Benin national football team, nicknamed The Squirrels, any chance of holding their own against a more experienced and celebrated Ghanaian side.

But at the end of 90 minutes, the performance of The Squirrels, reinforced the long held notion that, they are no longer minnows in football.

The Black Stars last won the coveted continental trophy in 1983, having won in 1963, 1965, 1978. They are gunning for their fifth in Egypt.

If our first outing is anything to go by, it means the Black Stars, have everything to play for, when they take one of the tournament’s favorite; the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday.

They broke the heart of Ghanaians, who have already lost faith in them on Tuesday. It is a make or break match when they take on the Cameroonian side.

Football is one major unifier in the country as Ghanaians forget their political affiliation. At a time the country is inundated with stories of kidnappings, flooding, hardship etc, the Black Stars performance at the Nations Cup, will serve as breath of fresh air for Ghanaians.

The Black Stars, have often demonstrated a knack for performing when least expected. Will this be one of those occasions?

It is the hope of this Newspaper and their teeming supporters across the country that, they do the nation proud by putting up a stellar performance against Cameroon on Saturday and Guinea Bissau on Tuesday to advance to the next stage of the competition.

We are at the Newspaper, wish them the best of luck.

The Black Stars are in Group F, alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.