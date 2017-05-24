Drunkards Cannot Determine Our DCE

…Biakoye NPP Executives Against Re-nomination Of Rejected DCE

The Biakoye Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives, have denounced claims that, they are pressuring the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to re-nominate Millicent Kabuki Caboo popularly called Kiki, who was earlier rejected by the Assembly members.

Speaking to Go News after a press conference organized by the constituency executives to clear the erroneous impression being created by some people that, they are clamoring for Millicent Kabuki Caboo as the DCE, the NPP Constituency Chairman, Imoro Sulemana, said the noise being made for the re-nomination of Millicent Kabuki Caboo was from a known ‘repentant drunkard’ in the area.

Imoro Sulemana however stated emphatically that, none of the executives have spoken to any media house on the re-nominate Kabuki Caboo.

“Look what was published on myjoyonline and other networks was false. That noise came from Yaw Mantey, a drunkard who cannot make news. After the election which saw the rejection of Millicent Kabuki, this guy was hurling insults on Assemblymen, government appointees and saying that the president will re-nominate her, and that if the president fails to do so, they will vote the party out,” he said.

He also pointed out that, some reporters who were at the election decided to pick Yaw Mantey’s voice when they saw him making noise.

The Chairman, Imoro Sulemana who was visibly angered by the whole development indicated that, Millicent Kabuki Caboo had outlived her relevance in the constituency and even in her own area, Worawora and that was the cause of her rejection.

He explained that, although 17 candidates presented their CVs to the executives for nomination as DCE, the President in his own wisdom rejected all of them but chose to bring Millicent Kabuki Caboo who never presented her CV document to the constituency executives.

“..But for the respect we have for the President, we decided to accept that decision and help her in her endeavor. But her conducts soon after her nomination virtually put everybody off,” he said.

Chairman Imoro indicated that, Millicent Kabuki Caboo failed to build respect and friendship between her and the constituency even at the time she was the Women Organiser.

“At the time she was coming to contest the election for the Women Organiser position, he was not known. But our Organiser vouched for her and we accepted her and voted for her. At the time she got almost 500 votes to win that position,…but when she begun working as the women organizer, she completely push us out. She had no regard for other executives.”

This situation, the Chairman said, became a worry to all until she announced her decision to go for the Parliamentary Candidate for 2016 election hence her resignation from the earlier position.

He also revealed that Millicent Kabuki Caboo later contested three others for the Parliamentary seat, but was voted out when she polled 25 votes out of 666 votes cast at the time.

“…Even her own town, Worawora where she comes from. The delegates who voted from that town were 64 but she got only 25 which should tell you that even she is not welcome in her own town.”

The Chairman said, after enduring that painful defeat in 2016 Parliamentary election, Millicent Kabuki Caboo left the community and never returned until the Akufo-Addo government came to power and the President nominated her to become the DCE for the area.

“We don’t know her; she had never campaigned in the constituency. So when she was nominated to become the DCE, we were surprised because we did our own vetting and presented names of possible nominees to leadership. To tell you the truth, lots of people became agitated at her nomination. People even asked whether Biakoye doesn’t have more respectable, qualified people to become the DCE,” he said.

Chairman Imoro told this reporter that; constituency executives did all they could to help Millicent Kabuki Caboo to become the DCE since it was the President who nominated her.

“We even went as far as meeting all the ten government appointees and urged them to vote for her. We as executives took it upon ourselves to look for two delegates each to vote for her. But she lost, not because anybody sabotaged her, because of her bad record. She left a very damning and stinky legacy here, and that caused her defeat,” he explained.

“Millicent Caboo also forgot that before the Assembly members cast their votes, she was asked to present her certificate that will enable them (Assembly members) have confidence and know the kind of person they would be working with, but she failed to produce even form 4 certificate. She has nothing.”

Millicent Kabuki Caboo was on rejected when Biakoye assembly members voted against her nomination as the DCE.

Out of the total 43 votes casted, 18 members voted in her favour while 25 voted against her nomination.

But there have been reports that Constituency executives and other party supporters are calling on the President to re-nominate her.

But, Chairman Imoro Sulemana said, Millicent Kabuki Caboo was rejected because assembly members believe she does not have the qualities needed in an assembly man to bring peace and unity among the people.

“…it does not lie in our power as party executives to determine who the DCE becomes or force the president to nominate a person. But I want to state emphatically that, the president can bring her back as those drunkards are demanding, but the Assembly members will continue to vote against her nomination,” he stressed.

He said, they could have protested when the president never nominated any of the 17 whose CVs were presented but accepted her nomination to allow peace to reign.

They stressed that any attempt to force Millicent Caboo on the people will further divide the area, worsen issues and collapse all peace efforts in the area.

“My brother you will be surprise to note that, she had collected money from a Hohoe-based contractor on the assurance that she was going to become the DCE. This contractor called me ahead of the voting, pleading with me to do all I could to ensure that Millicent Kabuki Caboo becomes the DCE, but I told him her chances of winning was slim and that I cannot guarantee anything positive,” he said and averred that after the voting, Millicent Caboo called almost every delegate including government appointees whose support she rode on to get the 18 votes in her favour, and insulted them, abuse them verbally and accused them of compromising their position thereby sabotaging her.

“Millicent Kabuki Caboo is a disgrace to the NPP, disgrace to the constituency and I will not believe the president will re-nominate such a person or even try to impose her on us. As for the government appointees who came to vote for her, they have a bitter story to tell from their experiences with Kiki,” Chairman Imoro Sulemana said.