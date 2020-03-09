Dreams And Aspiration: Our Part Of The World.

Story By Cinderila Deynoo

Have you ever thought of a world or a person without dreams and aspirations? I wonder how that would feel like if you were to find yourself in such a situation. Every normal individual at a point in life has certain desires he or she wishes to accomplish for that matter dreams and aspirations come to play an important roles in one’s life. The world’s greatest achievers all had dreams and aspirations that lead them to be discovered but in our part of the world this tends to take a different turn. What could be the underlining factor hindering the realization of the dreams and aspiration from our world?

“It is widely accepted that poverty deprives children and young people of significant opportunities, experiences and even freedom” (Sen, 1999). As young people, we are influenced by our environment, families and our peers. In other not to fall victims to failure, we live our lives taking instructions and following orders from our parents, leaders and role models. Our aspirations and dreams are being shaped by the kind of guidance we undergo. Parental control in a way determines whether we own our dreams and aspirations or they are imposed. However, it has become necessary that parents take their time in shaping us as age becomes a barrier to the tendency of taking heed to parental control.

Our zeal to acquire independence opens us to another stage in our lives where peers become important in shaping our aspirations. We compare ourselves and this sometimes pushes us into unhealthy competitions that puts us at risk. Beyond this, we also pay much attention to people we look up to as our role models. Often, we take everything they say without censoring them. Our leaders and role models in this age of new media where access to social media and internet is at our disposal, open us to messages that makes us believe without doubt that anything and everything is achievable through hard work.

Young people from less privileged homes are the most affected due to their experiences. When things don’t work out as they have heard leaders and role models say, they get disappointed and this affect their perception about life.

It is, therefore, necessary that in our part of the world, young people are taught the importance of who and what they surround themselves with.

The impact of the decisions we make and how to develop our dreams and aspirations into becoming reality. When this is done well, it can help in the eradication of unemployment.

In our case as a country, our inability to arrive at our dreams and aspirations can be associated with the lack of certain structures that are needed in shaping and grooming these young people.

The leaders of the country owe the younger generation a better environment where they can become better people. There should be the adequate training and development from all stakeholders which would aid in realizing the dreams of young ones.

The ideas of young intellectuals must be incubated and transformed into a viable business entity that can yield income for themselves and the country as a whole, thereby reducing high dependency and unemployment rates in the country.

Another disturbing factor is the absence of practical knowledge in schools which leads them on different path, for instance some young people, have ended up pursuing other courses because their parents decided on what they should become in future.

This action has led to people living the dreams of their parents with so much regret and hatred for the jobs or services they render.

In Africa, young people are made to believe that they cannot achieve their dreams and aspirations at an early age.

The only people who become successful at an early age are those from very stable financial homes.

They are those who are privilege to have their parents investing in their dreams and aspirations, and for some others, they just join their parents to grow the family business.

There is more to be done in motivating the less privileged to venture into areas mostly consider for the wealthy, moreover we all enjoy the same rights, don’t you agree?

Finally, I would end by emphasizing on the need to put better structures in place than what we have.

Money, lack of opportunities, environmental notion, discouragement from peers and parents interference in the affairs of their children, should not be the reason why a person cannot pursue their dreams.

There should be an effective plan and avenues where young people can bring on board their ideas from time to time for coaching and funding. A place, where ideas will be welcome, a place where your status or who you know, would not determine your chances of getting assistance.

Our part of the world must put in place the necessary measures needed to nurture the dreams and aspirations our young people who are the leaders of our tomorrow.

A STUDENT OF THE GHANA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM.