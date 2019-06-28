Dr. Nyarkotey’s impressive story is one that should be emulated by the youth -Shai-Osudoku MP

By Gifty Arthur

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Shai-Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, is overwhelmed by the achievement of the founder and president of the ‘Dr Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine’, saying his story of resilience, determination, and persistent, is one that needs to be emulated by the youth, especially those in her Constituency.

Mrs. Linda Obenewa Akweley Ocloo said, for the young medical practitioner and prostate cancer researcher, Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, to have achieved so much at his age within a short period of time, his exploit is one that was encouraging and worthy of emulation.

“His story is one of resilience, determination, persistence and one that delegates and youth in Shai-Osudoku should emulate that, with God all things are possible”, the first time lawmaker said at the opening of the first Africa Traditional & Alternative Medicine conference in Accra.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentarianm who took pride in the fact that the award winning medical professional, hailed from Dodowa said, it was fulfilling that an illustrious son of the area, was blazing the trail and achieving so much in the health sector, crowning it with several awards, both local and international.

In his short period of practice, Dr. Nyarkotey’s hard work, has been recognized with several awards some being India’s 2019 Scholars Academic and Scientific Society Best Researcher in Traditional Medicine, The Academic Union of Oxford’s “The Name in Science”.

“I am very much impressed as a Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku to see one of our illustrious sons, doing an amazing work; both locally and internationally in the health sector. Indeed, it tells the good people of Ghana, that, Shai-Osudoku constituency under my jurisdiction has produced one of the most outstanding and foremost medical researchers recognized globally at a tender age.

I couldn’t hide my joy, when he was recently adjudged the Scholars Academic and Scientific Society (SAS) Best Researcher Award in the field of Traditional Medicine in India, a home of natural and conventional Medicine.

Not only is Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, achieving international laurels, but in 2018, also won the prestigious National 40 under 40 Achievers Award in education category here in Ghana and was also recently honored with the title ‘The Name in Science’ by the Academic Union of Oxford, UK, and so many enviable records for a young man from Dodowa.

His story is one of resilience, determination, persistence and one that delegates and youth in Shai-Osudoku should emulate that, with God all things are possible”, she said fondly of the President of Men Health Foundation Ghana.

The legislator, backed Dr Nyakoey’s agenda to make alternative medicine an option to conventional medicine saying elsewhere, countries have embraced the practice and advocated that others like Ghana which are struggling to accept it wholly do same.

“Some countries have realized the role and contribution that Traditional Medicine/Complementary or Alternative Medicine (TM/CAM) might play.

Traditional medicine is, on the whole, widely available and affordable yet this type of medicine has not been fully recognized by the existing healthcare systems in most countries.

It has been recognized that traditional medicine has a long history in our communities with wide impact.

It is still, an important component part of modern health care system – playing a significant and indispensable role in many countries.

Various types of Traditional Medicine (TM) and medical practices referred to as Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) have been increasingly used in developed and developing countries alike”.

Mrs. Ocloo called upon the Akufo-Addo government, to factor in the possibility of collaborating with alternative medicine practitioners, to see how they can formulate health products for that sector of medicinal practice.

She further called on her colleague Parliamentarians to help pass the Alternative Medicine bill.

“I would also like to call on the government one district one factory project to collaborate with experts in Natural Medicines to develop and formulate health products from the herbal sector.

Would also call on colleague parliamentarians to help pass the Traditional and Alternative Medicine bill 2018”.

She continued “ I would like to express my sincere thank you to Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine for taking such bold steps to address the traditional and Alternative Medicine in Ghana and Africa entirety”, she said in conclusion.

Themed “Integrated approach to healthcare”, the two-day event had several speakers including traditional medicine advocate and presenter on Madina based Oman FM, Oheneba Ntim Barima and Principal Medical Officer and founder of the Naa Teley Foundation, Dr. Bernice Borteley Bornmai, veteran Sports presenter, Nana Agyeman.