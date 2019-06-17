Dr. Nyarkotey wins Scientific Community Award in India.

By Gifty Arthur

Ghana’s foremost natural medicine researcher and advocate, Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, continue to soar in his field of practice, as he has again won a prestigious award for his commitment and research into traditional medicine.

Dr Nyarkotey Obu, was awarded with the Scholars Academic and Scientific Award as Best Researcher in Traditional Medicine, at the just ended scientific conference held at Guwahati, Assam, India.

He was also the keynote speaker in traditional medicine with research title” Black Race and prostate cancer: why the need for Natural Urology”.

He presented five abstracts for the scientific conference with the most outstanding research paper centering on the colloidal silver water as an alternative to antibiotic.

The scientific conference attracted over 300 researchers and scientists around the world and 50 foreign delegates within academic disciples. Earlier this year, the Academic Union of Oxford, London nominated him to receive the honorary title “The Name in Science Award for his contribution to the world science.

Dr Obu, has published over twenty academic papers in natural medicine and prostate cancer and over four hundred scientific articles. He authored the book “ What Every Man Must know before & after 40 years-Prostate Health” used by Oheneba Ntim Oheneba to educate the public on prostate cancer.

He also formulated three patent pending products approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for Prostate health, women’s formula for wellness and Nyarkotey Tea for cardiovascular Health.

Dr. Nyarkotey, is the founder of the first Naturopathic Medical school accredited by the Traditional Medicine Practice Council of the Ministry of Health and RNG Medicine Research Lab.

He is also the president of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG) and the founder of the Ghana Alternative Medicine Journal (GAMJ).

He has promoted evidence based natural medicines and authored over 500 scientific articles on natural medicines and Prostate health. He is the convener of the first Africa Traditional and Alternative Medicine Conference to be held in Ghana.

The Scholars Academic and Scientific Society (SAS Society) was established in 2011 and registered under Society Registration Act XXI of 1860, India. SAS Society is a scientific, educational and professional non-profit organization established with the aim to uplift Scholars, Academicians and Researchers in all academic and scientific disciplines.

SAS Society is dedicated for publishing Scientific Journals, Books, Providing Professional Memberships, Conducting Conferences, Seminar and Award Programmes. SAS Society is currently running Five Academic Publishers from India, Dubai, Kenya and Bangladesh for scientific journals with total 76 monthly Journals and expanding up to 200 journals by 2019. By Today, SAS Society is having total 186 professional members and 810 editors and reviewers around the Globe. Till date, 9787 researchers have published 19223 Research Papers with our journals from 78 Countries.

Meanwhile, the Dr Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, will begin its annual conference on Africa Traditional and Alternative Medicine this week.

The two day conference, which comes with an exhibition, starts on Thursday June 20, 2019 and ends on June 22, 2019 at the College’s camp, behind the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (AMA) in Accra.