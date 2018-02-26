Dr. Nyarkotey Obu shortlisted for Top Africa Healthcare Awards

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu , a well-known holistic Medical Practitioner who has specialized in prostate cancer has been shortlisted to pick the Top Africa Healthcare Awards in the UK. The event slated for 6th March 2018, at the Olympia Conference in London at 7:30pm.

Dr. Nyarkotey has distinguished himself and a well-known authority in the fight against prostate cancer in Ghana and Africa. He is the Chancellor of Dr. Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, at Tema Community 7 , Post Office.

The college is the first Holistic Medicine School in Ghana. He has published several research papers on prostate cancer and holistic medicine and a columnist with the Chronicle Newspaper.

He is a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Alternative Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus. He has won several awards in 2017.

His prostate cancer and research also extended to Nigeria. He is the Medical Director and Principal scientist at RNG Medicine and Prostate Research Centre at Tema community 18.

He is a member of the Prostate cancer transatlantic consortium, a firm researching into prostate cancer in the black community. Dr. Nyarkotey is also the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG).

He has help shape the field of alternative medicine in Ghana and builds public trust in the field.

The Africa Healthcare Awards are recognizing excellence and achievements in the field of African healthcare and dental provision. As well as recognizing new international solutions & technologies that has the potential to create innovation and catalyze development in Africa.

Dr. Nyarkotey research brought the Hibiscus plant as the best tea for prostate health and has infused bioscalar technology to increase the concentration of his formula which is awaiting patent.