Dr. Nyarkotey Obu grabs six (6) Nominations at 40 under 40 Awards 2018

The 2018 edition of the prestigious 40 under 40 Achievers Awards has seen Dr. Raphael NyarkoteyObu, a well-known name in Ghana in the fight against prostate cancer in black men topping the list of Nominations. Dr. Nyarkotey has grabbed six of the forty categories: Health and Wellness, Authorship and Creative Writing, Philanthropy and Non Profit, Manufacturing, Technology and Innovation and Education.

The Award will be held on the 13th of October at the Kempensiki Hotel in Accra at 6pm. He is the President of the Africa’s first alternative Medicine University College, Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine.

Dr. Nyarkotey is a prolific prostate health educator, researcher, expert, scientist, innovator, product developer, prolific science writer and a registered Holistic Medical Practitioner who has specialized and conducted extensive research in Naturopathic Urology, Bioenergetics Medicine and Naturopathic Oncology.

Dr. Nyarkotey as a prostate cancer crusader brought the disease to the doorsteps of national limelight and political leadership. His prostate column in the National Newspaper; The Chronicle is widely read and made the paper the most sought after on Fridays.His column in Modernghana has close to two million readers. His features are highly read also in the Ghanaian Times and some made national headlines in the newspapers.

Professional Achievements:

At the age of 33ys, Dr. Nyarkotey has established the first ever Africa’s Holistic Medical School in Ghana called Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine (Africa’s first Alternative Medicine University) and affiliated to Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus. The college is recognized and approved by the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) of the Ministry of Health, the government body mandated to regulate the practice of Traditional Medicine in Ghana. The college offers programs in Holistic Medicine and qualified students are registered as Holistic Medical Practitioners by the council. The college has two campuses: Tema community 7 near the post office and Ashaiman behind the Municipal Assembly. He established the college to bring sanity and provide the right education in alternative medicine in Ghana and Africa to provide evidence based medical services.

Dr. Nyarkotey has also established the first ever Prostate cancer Research Centre & Holistic Medicine to research into prostate cancer and help men diagnosed with the disease. The center known has RNG Prostate Research Centre & Holistic Hospital is located at Tema community 18, behind My Choice Hotel.

As a visionary to help bring the science in natural Medicine into the public limelight, he also established the RNG Medicine Research Centre also located at Tema community 18 on the same premises at the hospital to research, formulate and manufacture evidence based natural medicines to address the numerous health challenges in Ghana.

As a scientist and innovator, Dr. NyarkoteyObu has formulated three natural products to support the crusade against prostate, hypertension, diabetes and women’s Health which have passed clinical trials at the Kwame University of Science and Technology. The products are Men’s Formula, Women’s Formula and Nyarkotey Tea. The Men’s Formula is made with (14) ingredients and different from all other prostate products on the Ghanaian market using clinically and well-research ingredients based on science. The women’s formula and Nyarkotey Tea are also formulated using clinically proven ingredients for general well-being.

He has received recognition in Academia for his prostate health breakthrough and his abstract titled: “Development of Evidence –Based Natural Product to Slow Localized Prostate Cancer Aggressiveness in Ghanaian Men & Reducing Risk of Prostatic Diseases” has been scheduled for BOTH a podium oral presentation and a poster presentation during the 5th Biennial Science of Global Prostate Cancer Disparities (GPC) Conference, November 7th-10th, 2018 at the University of Ilorin in Ilorin, Nigeria.

He also established the Cancer Voices Ghana which played a pivotal role for the first lady of Ghana to accept the role as cancer Ambassador in Ghana. His school, Sheffield Hallam University in 2017 wrote about his work in Ghana on the alumni connects office Facebook page for the promotion of the British Council Study UK Awards 2017.

He pushed for the declaration of father’s Day in Ghana as National Prostate Health Awareness Day under the John DramaniMahama’s government which made the former president for the first time educate the public on prostate cancer on GBC Sunrise FM in 2016 prior to the elections. His charity, Men’s Health Foundation Ghana has screened over 100,000 men in Ghana in the ten regions since 2014.

This same policy also had the flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party, Ivor Greenstreet to also promise to recognize father’s day as national prostate awareness Day.He authored the book” What everyman must know before & after 40 years-Prostate Health”. A book used by OhenebaNtimBarimah to educate the public on prostate health and another over 500 articles on prostate cancer and natural remedies.

His prostate cancer awareness and research program in the Bolgatanga metropolis brought the region into the national limelight as a region for cold spot for prostate cancer. His charity has made several national policies on prostate cancer is the leading n

Dr. Nyarkotey established the first ever Dangme Newspaper as a community newspaper in the Dangme land.

Education:

He studied the first ever Master’s program in Prostate cancer at Sheffield Hallam University, UK and holds a PhD in Alternative medicine with research centered on prostate cancer from the Indian Board of Alternative Medicine Academy, Kolkata, India and completed his postdoctoral program in holistic medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnacacity, Cyprus with research interests centered on the Hibiscus Sabdariffa and prostate cancer under the guidance of Dr. George Georgiou.

Awards

In 2017, The Young Dr. Nyarkoteyhas won several awards such as the Young Health Research Personality Award organized by the Africa Health Legend Foundation at the British Council. FN Business Social Enterprise Award, FN Business Young Most Promising Medical Star/Writer Personality Award.His influence moved beyond the shores of Ghana and was conferred the Nigeria Legendary Award for his crusade against prostate cancer in Nigeria by the Optimum Men’s Health Foundation, Ikorodu.

In 2018, he won the most prestigious, Friend of Africa Healthcare week Award at the 5th Africa Healthcare Week Awards held in London for his research into natural medicines and prostate cancer.He also competed in the Africa Entrepreneurship Award in 2018 with over 5, 000 applicants from Africa and was eliminated at the Most needed in the region stage.

Academic Appointment

Based on his prostate cancer research and holistic medicine he was appointed as a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Alternative Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus at 31years and he is the youngest in the college.

Professional Membership

Dr. Nyarkotey is a member of the Prostate Cancer Transatlantic consortium (CaPTC) West Africa at the University of Florida, a firm researching into prostate cancer in black men led by Professor Odedina.

He is also a member of the Society of Cancer Epigenetics, Austria. He is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG)