Dr. Nyarkotey honored with Rising Medical Star/Writer Personality Award

By Shirely Thompson-freelance

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, a known figure in the fight against prostate cancer in the black community and a champion of holistic medicine, has received an Honorary Award at the 1st FN Business Awards held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at the Golf Suites Hotel, Kisseman.

The Founder of Men’s Health Foundation, received the ‘Rising Young Medical Star/Writer Personality Award’ for his unparalleled contributions to alternative medicine and Prostate Cancer in Ghana and beyond.

Dr. Nyarkotey, has become an influential name and has made several National Policies on prostate cancer; key was the call for fathers’ Day to be recognize as National Prostate Health awareness Day, Establishment of national foundation and inclusion of cancer patients on LEAP.

The prostate cancer crusader is also a prolific writer with several articles and peer review papers published.

He is a columnist in the Chronicle newspaper, where he writes evidence based articles which has become a sought after column on Fridays.

According to Modernghana.com assessment his article in his column, has close to two million readers.

His book on prostate health is frequently used by Oheneba Ntim Barimah to educate the public on prostate health.

He has brought prostate cancer and alternative medicine to be public domain; proved that alternative medicine has a future and the current sought after in the world.

Dr. Nyarkotey, has also proven that holistic medical practitioners are well trained, highly educated and a force to reckon with in the medical industry. Dr. Nyarkotey is a member of the Prostate cancer transatlantic consortium (CapTC)a firm researching into prostate cancer in the African race under university of Florida.The Prostate Cancer Transatlantic Consortium (CaPTC) was formed in 2005 to address the globally disproportionate burden of prostate cancer among Black men. CaPTC is an open consortium comprising a team of prostate cancer scientists, clinicians, survivors, and advocates from North America, Europe, the Caribbean Islands, and West Africa.

He established the Men’s Health Foundation Ghana; which has become the national peak body of prostate cancer and Ghana’s leading men’s charity. He has received several awards this year taking it to sixawards.

His Men’s charity also received the social enterprise/NGO of the year award at the FN Business Awards.

According to the organizers of the FN Business Awards, Dr Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, through Men’s Health Foundation, has contributed immensely to prostate cancer advocacy at the national level and political leadership level.

His citation reads;

“As a young prostate cancer Researcher and a registered Holistic Medical Practitioner you have made a mark for yourself in this country and beyond.

It is extraordinary at your young age to be appointed as a research professor of Prostate cancer and Alternative Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus at age 31.

You have also proven beyond doubt that alternative medicine also has a future and it is the new era of medicine bringing the science to the medical community.

This you were also appointed the National president of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG) as you have become the household name in this field and prostate cancer

This is as a result of your extensive Prostate Cancer Research, awareness, advocacy and national policies. Your articles are widely read and have created immersed contributions towards prostate cancer in Ghana and beyond.

It is extraordinary as a young man from Dodowa to beats all odds to get to national recognition and nominated amongst Ghana40under40 young achievers for 2017.

You were also honored with the Nigeria Legend Award and pick the Young Health Research Personality Award also in 2017.

This is a feat worth celebrating at Ghana 60years on.

We are at FN Business Award recognized your immersed contributions towards prostate cancer and holistic medicine in Ghana and we conferred on you this honorary award as the rising young medical personality star Award at Ghana at 60 celebrations.”