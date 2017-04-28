Dr. Nkrumah Is Still Alive Forty Five Years After His Passing

Yesterday, April 27, was exactly forty-five (45) years, after the passing of our founder and first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in Bucharest, Romania.

Dr. kwame Nkrumah, was an enigmatic phenomenon. How else can anyone safely describe a man whose existence transformed communities, whose leadership qualities are epochal in the history of Ghana and the rest of Africa and whose competences build bridges across nations, continents and races?

Dr. Nkrumah forty five years on, continues to be a mystery to his peers, a marvel to his admirers and a wonder to his country and continent.

His achievements and aspirations are so profound that as you journey through his life, you are bound to be awe-struck by his personal sacrifices, convictions and roles in molding families, nations and Africa from a state of “to be” to what they have all become.

That he found time to write books, including his own biography is an attestation of his foresight and determination to preserve the past, capture the present, inspire the future and project Ghana to the rest of the world.

This, no doubt, is a living memorial to his academic career, his political career, his leadership, and relics surrounding his constant quests for global peace and human security.

When in 1999, he was named by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Africa’s Man of the Millennium, some people found it awkward and thought he didn’t deserve it, because they were moments and decisions, taken under the first republic that were regrettable and avoidable.

Despite all the flaws which is normal with every human endeavor, his persistence in speaking up when some of his contemporaries’ prefered to play the ostrich by burying their heads in the sand make it difficult to ignore him.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, will be turning in his grave forty five years after his passing, seeing how leaders after him, have messed a country blessed with human, material and natural resources.