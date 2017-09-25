Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Ghanaians Are Still Suffering

If the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was a musician, he would won artist of the year for 2016, with his Ghanaians are suffering rhyme.

He put together a nice rendition, cataloging various sectors of the society, including spare parts dealers, kayayes, nurses, doctors, trotro drivers; children etc, saying all of them are suffering and ended with Ghanaians are suffering.

This was before the December 7, general elections, he gave the assurance and the indication that, once the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is voted into power, the problems of Ghana, will go away.

He and his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had the magic wand to wave our problems away. But since the birth of the current administration, Ghanaians, who were promised better times, have had to gnash their teeth, because the situation on a monthly basis, keeps getting worse.

Dr. Bawumia, promised to stabilize the cedi, unknown to him, our currency, has a mind of its own. The continuous depreciation is what has led to the consistent increases in the prices of petroleum product.

Commercial drivers have indicated that, fares will go up this week, all these things are happening and Dr. Bawumia, for once has bought silence.

This man, was always pointing to the John Mahama government, what it was doing wrong and pretended to have all the solutions.

As the head of economic management team, he is in a better position to help the situation than, he used to when he was in opposition. No excuse will be acceptable by Ghanaians, who were promised heaven.

Talk indeed is cheap, he is becoming a test subject for political science students of the University of Ghana, how a politician can pretend to be good and exhibits economic prowess whiles in opposition, but faced with reality, is not able to glitter.

Someone, should please remind our all-knowing vice-president that, Ghanaians are still suffering.