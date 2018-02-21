Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Convoy Is Turning Out To Be His Fatal Flaw

This is the second time since the birth of this administration, when the convoy of the vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has become a subject of public discussion.

It begun last year, when the former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Stephen Adei, cautioned him about the number of vehicles in his convoy, when he met them on his way to Cape Coast.

His office came out to issue a statement clarifying the number of vehicles, usually assigned to him, depending on whether he is travelling within Accra or outside the capital.

As if the caution by the good Professor, was not enough, a video has gone viral, when he visited the International Central Gospel Church last week Sunday to thank God for successfully healing him, when he was taken ill.

The convoy this time again, was so long that, one can easily lose count. We have heard explanations over and over again, about people joining the convoy half way into the journey, but that excuse does not hold true.

The vice-president, is always accompanied by security detail, some take the lead, whiles the rest follow, they should be given strict instruction, not to allow any car to join the convoy, once the required number of cars, have passed.

Ghana is still struggling to attain its middle-income status, our challenges are enormous, our vice-president, cannot be seen to be wasting resources, when we cannot meet basic statutory payments.

Even the president of the United States of America, does not travel with that number of convoy, those who want to catch his eyes, can do so without joining his convoy to and from programmes.

This amounts to nothing but profligacy, tongues are already wagging, things must change, if the politicians want the citizenry to take them serious.

Only last week, the government went to Parliament to review the petroleum tax levy from 15 percent to 13 percent. Ghanaians are saying it is woefully inadequate, the explanation for still maintaining a tax that has outlived its initial intention is that, government needs revenue to meet its campaign pledges, does the pledges include fuelling more than twenty cars to a thanks giving service?