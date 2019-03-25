Dr. Bawumia’s Belated April Fool Gift To Ghanaians

When I saw the poster on Social media on Tuesday, I had to wait for a few days to pass to be sure it was indeed true, as the social media, these days has become the vehicle for mischief makers.

Even after that, I only paid attention to reports carrying not only the poster with his photographs, but as well as the country’s national daily, the Graphic, which published the story on its website.

It was only after checking and double checking and making double sure that, I came to the firm conclusion that, indeed the poster was true.

There is a saying that not asking questions before eating causes death without illness and that a child who asks questions does not go astray.

I have been scratching my head for questions, but the only question that keeps popping in my mind is, why April 3?

April 1, every year is celebrated as April Fool’s day, it is a day we play pranks on friends, family members, co-workers etc.

So I guess you will imagine my surprise when after two years of calls and pleas on a man who has never shied away from talking, suddenly whiles outside the country in far away India, wants to address Ghanaians.

Last week speaking to journalists after appearing in parliament to answer some questions, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, said in the next few weeks the cedi, will begin to appreciate against its major trading currencies, especially the United States dollar.

His optimism is based on the Eurobond they have floated, as well as the COCOBOD syndicated loan. In as much as his assertion is true, it is appropriate to point out that, this intervention has always been what preceding governments have relied upon to shore up the cedi.

At the time the cedi was at its worst, the vice-president, Dr. Bawumia Mahamudu Bawumia, ignored the calls by Ghanaians, to address them.

He wants to address them at the time of his choosing, because it will be convenient for him.

Although, April is about a week away and the date for his lecture in the second week of April, I think it is going to be a belated April Fool, because what he is going to say, we have heard before and will really not make any difference in our lives.

Dr. Bawumia in 2017, told Ghanaians that the dollar, has been arrested, locked up and the key handed over to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), this claim was short-lived because the dollar, is no respecter of countries, much less one man, who has lied his way to power.

Dr. Bawumia, must have learnt by now that, time is no friend of anyone. The time that has exposed all that he said in the run up to the 2016 elections, will expose him after the April 13, lecture.

The fundamentals of this economy are not right, we never produce anything to meet our demand, we import in excess of everything than we produce.

Basic things like toilet roll, even charcoal we import, so we always we need foreign exchange in order to do that, so how can you have a hold on your currency.

Most of the biggest companies in Ghana, are foreign owned, the likes of MTN, Vodafone, Nestle, Guinness Ghana Limited, AirtelTigo, Fanmilk, etc, have their shareholders outside the country and their dividends must be paid every year. They need to change the cedi into dollars before repatriation.

Even the banks that are to oversee these transfers are also foreign dominated. We have succeeded albeit deliberate on the part of the government or the owners collapsed almost all the local banks. The ones that are even in business need oxygen, if not there will also go under.

When we contract foreign loans, these loans come with conditions precedence, one of those conditions is to make sure the contractor executing the contract is from the country given the loan.

There is always capital flight as far as the country is concerned. There are no quick fixes, for as long as the economy is being controlled by foreign interest, nothing this government and subsequent government does, will save the cedi, it will only be short-lived.

Dr. Bawumia, has had his credibility questioned, he is the most vilified politician today, any news item about him and the comments are not palatable at all.

He was once a darling boy, the toast of many Ghanaians, the economic whiz kid, until after the 2016 elections. Opposition politics dey sweet, you can say anything and get away with it, the reality stares in your face, once you are in power.

There are so many competing interests, some are beyond your control, those you can even control, could also swallow you.

If I am one of his advisors, I will humbly advise him to stay away from any lecture. Dr. Bawumia, can no longer be trusted, the trust was betrayed when his government started doing the worse of all that he preached against, when the NPP was in opposition.

As an old joke says, if you want to know if a politician is lying, see if their lips are moving. The sweet mouth of Dr. Bawumia, appears to be the trap he used to deceive Ghanaians in the past and what he is attempting to use again come April 3, but this time it won’t work.

Ghanaians are wide awake now.