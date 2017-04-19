Dr. Bawumia Was At His Deceitful Best on Monday

The vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, April 17, at a town hall meeting itemized what he termed 103 achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government in 100 days.

It is for good reasons that, we say the worst form of democracy is better than the best form of dictatorship. No society or a group of people will thrive, if their security is threatened by lawless hooligans, who believe they have immunity from prosecution because their political party is in power.

There is no shame in admitting failure, especially in the midst of so many achievements within the shortest possible time.

Ghanaians did not expect President Akufo-Addo to wield a magic wand that could make all their problems go away.

They did not also anticipate that, his presidency will be marred by lawlessness, never experienced in the history of the fourth republic.

His authourity has been undermined by his own creation and although the forces of evil, i.e. the Delta Force members are being arraigned before court, it would have added some honesty to the government, if Dr. Bawumia, had conceded as part of the government’s achievements those skirmishes that were registered across the country.

It is very important because, some people have lost their lives as a result of the activities of the thugs.

As an economist, he should know about assets and liabilities, you cannot jump to take credit for your achievements and pretend not to notice your losses.

Investors are very selective in their choice of countries to invest; they are not only looking for high returns on their investments, but are also looking for security for their investment.

We should not sit unconcerned and allow some hooligans to scare away investors, simply because it is their turn to terrorize political opponents.

Dr. Bawumia, must be reminded that, he is now in government and cannot pick and choose, this selective amnesia will not inure to the benefit of his government.

The achievements and novelty are more than 103, the invisible and delta forces, must have found space in his presentation.