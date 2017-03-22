Dr. Bawumia; The Crocodile Tears Won’t Bring Back The Dead

The level of hypocrisy exhibited by our politicians is mind bugling. Every problem, we have ever encountered and are yet to encounter as nation, is known before it happens.

Since the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, led New Patriotic Party (NPP) took the reins of office, the Invisible Forces, have rain terror on innocent Ghanaians. They have formed themselves into a taskforce taking over and seizing properties belonging to the state and individuals.

They have become a vigilante group and their activities are known to all, except the leadership of the country.

The few ‘nyansafuor’ in the country, who hitherto used to put on the nationalist cloth, have all gone silence, in the midst of the mayhem and lawlessness the Invisible Forces are visiting on Ghanaians.

The largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), aside holding a press conference, have issued press releases, calling on emperor Nana Addo, to call his goons to order.

Typical of him, President Akufo-Addo, has always turned a blind eye to the calls from many well-meaning Ghanaians to man up and stop the Invincible Forces from parading themselves, as a parallel security agency.

They have been many watershed events that required the powers that be to act, but they pretended not to hear and take notice.

The Vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is not oblivious of the activities of the Invisible Forces, his first visiting the families of the Kintampo Waterfall disaster victims was to condemn the Invisible Forces for taking over the running of the Waterfall.

We have allowed the Invisible Forces to hold the country to ransom, while we all look on.

The morbid intention by the Invisible Forces to take over and control most state assets is not healthy for a democratic country like Ghana.

Since January 7, we have made world headlines for all the wrong reasons, disaster upon disaster has struck the country and whiles we do not want to associate with those who are blaming the government, we think the lackluster attitude towards the handling of the Invisible Forces, also accounts for some of the unfortunate happenings.

Families of the victims, should direct all their anger at the presidency and the NPP, for folding their arms and allowing the vigilante group to take over the management of the Waterfall.