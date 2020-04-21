Dr. Bawumia Should Be Charged For Causing Financial Loss To The State

By Abdul Razak Bawa

After a lot of hissing, whispering, gossips and anxious moment about the where about of the vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he finally emerged from his self- imposed self-isolation, at the time the country needed him most.

You know in your head that you should be inured to corruption stories by now. Since the birth of administration on January 7, 2017, you have been inundated with a staple of scandals that confirm the long held believe that, when Akufo-Addo in opposition promised tofight corruption, he was only throwing dust in the eyes of Ghanaians.

Corruption is no longer an afterthought, but a directive principle of state policy.

But you are shocked as I am by this umpteenth scandal, nonetheless. You are appalled – in spite of yourself – by reports of the launch of GH COVID-19 Tracker App to help boost government’s fight against the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

The vice-president, during the launch on April 13, had this to say.

“We are ahead of the countries such as the USA and UK in this and we are also pursuing a strategy of aggressive testing. In terms of testing of the Coronavirus, Ghana, on the basis of the available data we have, is in the top 20 of countries in the world and on the basis of this data too, in Africa, we are number one per capita in terms of testing. In terms of numbers of tests, South Africa is number one and we are second but in terms of testing per capita in terms of testing per our population, we are leading in the continent.”

“We have tested 37,954 people and if you look at Africa alone, the data seems to show the total number of tests is under 10,000 and Ghana has tested 37,954 of the said number and we’ve increased the testing centres to six but what is significant with Ghana’s approach is we are chasing the virus and trying to get ahead of it,” he added.

You remind yourself that you know the Dr. Bawumia in question. She has never been, at any time, a household name in the Ghanaian politics, except when he was picked to partner candidate Akufo-Addo for the 2008 general elections.

A one-time economist, who was sold to us by the New Patriotic Party as Adam Smith, and who through his lectures, became a household name is now an Information Technology (IT) Expert.

The devil, they say finds work for the idle hand, Dr. Bawumia through boredom and idleness, has found a new calling.

He is now an IT ambassador, he was last year adjudged the Digital Leader of the Year 2019 by the movers and shakers in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry in Ghana.

Since the Government of President Akufo-Addo assumed office in January 2017, Vice President Bawumia has led the charge to formalize the largely informal Ghanaian economy, encouraging fintechs and other stakeholders in the ICT industry to come up with technological solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

Among others, this happy collaboration between Government and ICT firms has led to a drastic reduction in clearing and turn-around times at the country’s ports through the introduction of a Paperless Port system; virtual elimination of corrupt practices at the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority; the introduction of a Digital Property Addressing System; the issuance of a National ID card; and the provision of banking services to every resident of Ghana through the innovative Mobile Payments Interoperability platform.

The world has embraced digitization as the way to go, if we were asleep the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, is a reminder for us to get our act together to digitize the economy.

The decision is non- negotiable, if ever we are to take our rightful place among the comity of nations, we cannot spare a day in that regard. We are far behind and it was welcome news when the government through the vice-president decided to champion the cause of leading the digitization drive.

But it is said, the devil is in the details. To fully understand the details, we need to follow the money.

On October 18, 2017, the vice-president launched a digital addressing system, known as Ghana Post GPS, at a cost $2.5 million.

Industry players at the time said it was a waste of public funds since it is not as efficient as the google map which is free, provided the user has data.

Dr. Bawumia in his usual propaganda, self, Addressing the 18th congregation of the University for Development Studies (UDS)on November 18, 2017, observed that “Every property in Ghana now has a unique address whether it is on water or land it has an address. Which means every 5×5 land in Ghana today has a unique address…..you no longer need rely on way food vendors to know your direction because there is a unique national address system which will take you anywhere you want to go in Ghana without any problem”.

“For me and I say this very seriously, this national address system can is implementing is more advance than the address system we have in the UK and the US and I encourage everybody to download the app”, he added.

Today, can the Veep tell us how many houses are on the app and whether he can justify the amount spent to roll it out?

Dr. Bawumia again led the National Identification Authority to start the registration of Ghanaians to be issued with the Ghana Card.

Our elders have a saying that, if a fish comes of water to tell you the crocodile is sick, you don’t doubt it.

In 2018, when the NIA rolled out its programme to have Ghanaians issued with the Ghana Card, Assin Central Member of Parliament and member of the New Patriotic Party questioned the $1.2 billion budget quoted by the Prof Ken Attefuah-led National Identification Authority (NIA) for the production of the national ID cards (Ghana Cards), quizzing: “Are you mad?”

Everything Dr. Bawumia champions, no matter the intention is always questioned by industry players, about the amount involved.

Cost is the recurrent denominator in every path he chats. A developing country like Ghana, should not be spending outrageous amounts just to roll out programmes that have been tried, tested and in use in other parts of the world, we are not reinventing the wheel.