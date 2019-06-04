Don’t make mistake of legislating Church activities -Presby Moderator

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), the Rt. Rev Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante has kicked against any move by the nation to prescribe regulations on activities of Churches.

Preaching the sermon at the commissioning service of 26 Ministerial Candidates on Sunday 2nd June 2019 at the Victory Congregation of the PCG at Fafraha in Accra, the Moderator said there are already laws to deal with pastors who are misbehaving.

He said, when pastors or church leaders misbehave or go against the laws of the state, they should be dealt with according to the law and be treated as offenders of the law and not cloud their offenses with their calling as Ministers of the gospel.

The comments of the Moderator comes on the back of Parliament’s action to investigate and regulate church activities in Ghana.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rev Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, has directed the joint committees of Youth and Sports, Culture and the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to look into the matter.

This was after the House on Wednesday, discussed the proliferation of churches which has flourished human rights abuses.

The Rt. Rev. Prof. J. O. Y. Mante, said there are laws against human right abuses and so if a minister of the Gospel abuses the right of someone the laws should work.

He said any attempt by the state to regulate church activities in Ghana will not be accepted.

The Moderator called on the State to take drastic actions against charlatan pastors, who abuse people’s rights.

He also cautioned Ministers of the Gospel to lead lives worthy of their calling and admonished the newly commissioned ministers to exhibit a character and demeanor that reflect Christ.

Source: Office of the Public Relations Officer of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana