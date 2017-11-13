Don’t Depend Solely On Offerings – Bishop Yamson

From: James Sheriffdeen, Ksi

Religious leaders, have been called upon not to rely on offerings from their members, but rather work to sustain themselves and their families and also help the needy.

The Presiding Bishop of United Faith Reformed Church, in Kumasi, Bishop Albert Mensah Yamson, who made this call to this paper on Tuesday said, it does not augur well for any pastor or religious leader to depend solely on offerings its members give, since that can bring about confusion in the church.

According to him, it is the responsibility of every pastor or religious leader, to give to the poor, rather than taking from them.

Bishop Yamson, who is also a carpenter by profession and manufacturer of good American Caskets, told this paper that, he has been able to train 15 people who are now big time Pastors and over 200 people in carpentry all free of charge.

Therefore, he said, if any Pastor, wants his pastoral work to go on and help the poor, he has to find work and do alongside the pastoral work.

He explained that, before he became a pastor, he was a carpenter who attended a Technical School and learnt Carpentry and Joinery and later moved to learn how to build Boat in Sekondi for four years.

From there, Bishop Yamson said, he went to Cote d’Ivoire at the invitation of his brother, who was a pastor in that country and that it was there that he was called by the Lord to become a Man of God, so he came back to Ghana to learn full time pastoral work and later went back to Cote d’Ivore.

According to him, at the moment he has a large tract of cocoa farm in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire and has put church buildings for his members at Techimantia in the Brong-Ahafo region; Adiembra near Assin Fosu; Biriwa in the Central region and Anomabu.

At the moment, he said, he plans to train young men who wants to do pastoral work and also add a building to what is on his church premises in Kumasi and train young ladies in catering, dressmaking and hair dressing all free of charge.