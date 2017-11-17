Does President Akufo-Addo Enable Corruption?

Permit me to begin this article from the end, no sensible, self-valuing Ghanaian, should risk their reputation and honour to praise anything this administration does, because every “positive” action has proven to be a lame attempt to cover up an egregious act of corruption on the part of the same characters, pretending to take corrective action.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s problem is not just nepotism, which is now a byword for his administration, his biggest character flaws is unbridled personal loyalty to his family and this has led him to defend and enable corrupt acts.

A pattern begun to emerge immediately after he took the oath of office, and has repeated itself, the latest being the ethnocentric comments of George Ayisi Boateng, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa.

It turns out, thanks to the latest leaks from the High Commissioner, that the president has only come to serve members of his family and so for his appointees, who are not his family members, they also feel, they have to serve the New Patriotic Party.

What High Commissioner, Ayisi Boateng, said was worse than corruption, it is corruption compounded by ethnocentrism.

President, Akufo-Addo, has demonstrated time without number that, for him personal loyalty trumps country.

Just when we think, we have had enough of his family members, another member; will also join the dinner table.

We have been told time and again that, president Akufo-Addo, is incorruptible, that could be right, but anyone, who could have the presence of mind, to appoint as many family members, as he has done, is more corrupt than, we are made to believe.

By our cultural and societal settings, it is very difficult to punish one of our own, who does wrong. Uncles, aunties, brothers and sisters, as well as our chiefs and kings, will call to intercede on behalf of the accused.

So to fill your government, with more family members than, has ever been witnessed in the country’s history, only mean one thing, you are enabling corruption.

Every president needs people to help him prosecute his agenda¸ that does not mean, he cannot look outside his family. They are a lot of technocrats and well qualified Ghanaians, who could fill any position, but for the president to get his kith and Kin to steal for him, is not acceptable.

The 2.5 billion dollar bond to Franklin Templeton in a deal many described as corrupt, is yet to catch the president’s eye and attention.

The way and manner the president, never spares a moment to praise his cousin finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta. It is obvious nothing could come from him, except a pat on the back for stealing for and on behalf of the family.

A committee was ostensibly constituted to investigate the Bulk Oil and Storage and Transportation (BOST) contaminated fuel issue, was dead on arrival.

The politicians have come to understand Ghanaians, who only make noise in the morning and by evening, they are back to their homes and by the next morning, they are back to business as usual.

No serious government, which has promised to fight corruption, will allow the BOST issue to die a natural death, without getting to the bottom of it.

President Akufo-Addo’s pledge to fight the canker will be given meaning and relevance, if he does not shield all those involved in that shady deal, including Alfred Obeng, the Chief Executive Officer of BOST.

President Akufo-Addo, is a leader, who will not steal, but when his appointees steal and he gets wind of it, he will show and actually help them to hide the booty.

He is not violent, but as long as he remains president, New Patriotic Party supporters, can engage in act of violence and get away with it.

He won’t insult his political opponents, but his supporters have his blessing to insult anyone, who dares stand in their way.

President Akufo-Addo, belongs to that rare breed of politicians who have consistently served source of inspiration to his followers, because they know, the old man, will back them, no matter what crime they commit.

Nana Akufo-Addo, as an opposition leader, was a rabid critic of President John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of not having the spine to deal with his appointees, yet the magnitude of corruption, lawlessness, occasioned by vigilantism, was nowhere near what we witnessed in the eight years of Mills-Mahama administration.

President Akufo-Addo, after four years, God willing in 2020, when Ghanaians change the change, will go down in history as the president under whose tenure corruption, ate away the little morals that is left of us.

President Akufo-Addo, does not only enable corruption, but he enables lawlessness, nepotism and he is the epitome of all that this country does not need at this time of the nation’s history.

Ghanaians, have already committed a mistake in the name of change, it is my wish and prayer that, 2020, they will wake-up from their slumber to save the present and future generations.