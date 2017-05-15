Doctor on a mission writes on why Everything you know about Prostate cancer is wrong

By Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

Prostate problems in men are happening to more and more of us and at an earlier age than before. Men in their 30s, 40s and 50s are now demonstrating prostate problems symptoms, and this was very rare a generation ago.

Even if you think you don’t have prostate problems now, they could be building if you are not following good prostate habits and good health habits in general. The earlier you can adopt healthy prostate habits, the much greater the chances of avoiding conditions later on.

Prostate problems in men don’t just appear one day. Even though it seemed that way to me when my Dad woke up in the middle of the night completely unable to pee, I know now that it was brewing inside for quite a while. That night was like a left hook from somewhere, and I didn’t even know he was in a fight!

Think about it for a moment — do you really think disease just strikes out of the blue? Or do we play a huge part in the:

Choices we make daily (e.g., food, body care and household products and cooking methods)toxins we ingest from our contaminated food supplyemotional stresses on our minds and bodies inoculations, antibiotics, and pharmaceuticals we have taken over a lifetime quality of the water we consume every day bad health habits and lack of exercise we accumulate over time and many other daily decisions we make that impact us whether we are aware or not of their health consequences?

Well, if you think it just strikes you and “woe is me,” then this information will challenge your viewpoint.

If you do accept the premise that you play a huge part, then you have taken the first big step. You are on the path to acceptance and responsibility, excellent starting points. If embraced, you will be able to renew and revitalize yourself.

Mr. Chairman. To me it is no mystery why we have such sky-high rates of prostate conditions. We have, by design and negligence, allowed our food and environment to become so toxic that disease is the body healthy response to the onslaught

Illness can be a blessing if you look for the gifts of increased awareness and self-growth through the acceptance of your ultimate responsibility for your health. Now you have a chance to change the conditions that caused your prostate problems and heal. You have a choice!

Disease happens when the body tries to protect itself from further damage by concentrating toxins and pollutants and other excesses in a less vital organ or area of the body so that the body can still carry on.

The prostate, a deep-inside organ, is vulnerable to toxins just like the breast or uterus in women. The concentration of toxins in the prostate can result in any of the prostate diseases. Add to this the unhealthy habits of eating poor quality foods, little to no exercise and our sedentary lifestyles and you have a clear understanding of causes.

Cancer is a word, not a sentence. Prostate Cancer is a verb in black community, not a noun. Time is shortening. But every day I challenge this cancer to find its causes and potential cure using diverse modalities and survival for patients with better national policies and ultimate victory for me.

I realized that you beat prostate cancer by how you live, where you live and in the manner in which you live and as I research this I realized that there is something we can learn from the elephant. The elephant never get cancer. We are made to believe that cancer is a genetic disease partly because of some genes. Genes accounts for only 5 to 10percent so what actually is the problem? Are these genes also the causes of cancers?

Prostate Cancer is often misunderstood by even the most respected medical professionals in the world. This is because some even believed that people get cancer like the same way they would catch cold or bacterial infection. But in reality, every cell has the ability to be cancerous, and a variety of factors can prompt a cell to do so. And while most Oncologists (and even leading cancer associations) consider cancer a genetic disease, I realized that this is not entirely true.

“Cancer, therefore, occurs when genes within a cell lose their ability to regulate that cell’s growth. These disobedient cells don’t know how to stop multiplying or die. But all cells have the potential to lose this ability, meaning any cell can cancer at any time, depending on the environment it finds itself!

I know people may be wondering and asking if cancer is unavoidable? No. The choice to die without disease is ours to make, right now. But trying to live our entire life cancer-free seems like a pretty formidable goal.

Every person has cancer cells in the body. These cancer cells do not show up in the standard tests until they have multiplied to a few billion. When doctors tell cancer patients that there are no more cancer cells in their bodies after treatment, it just means the tests are unable to detect the cancer cells because they have not reached the visible size”.

Why Prostate cancer is not genetic & Lifestyle is a key factor?

Most men who get prostate cancer do not have any family history of the disease. The health of our parents affects us. When we are born, we came into the world with a unique gift from our parents. We inherit a constitution, our basic fundamental health core, which combines the DNA of both parents. The quality of their health determines our health foundation. You can have a strong constitution or a weak one and everything in between.

We see this in people all the time. Some are gifted with strong healthy physiques and constitution while others are less well-off and must fight for their health.

The quality of the food and lifestyle and stress conditions of our mothers while we were in the womb thus plays a big part in our overall health. These factors are major in determining our constitution: whether we are blessed with a gift or burdened with a challenge.

Our day-to-day diets and habits determine our health condition. If you combine a weak constitution with weak health conditions created by our choices as we move onwards in life, then you have a ripe combination for many diseases and often very serious ones. This is especially true for prostate diseases because of the accumulation of toxins in the prostate.

Take the strong constitution type who seems to never get sick and can abuse his body for decades by poor diet and lifestyle choices. Suddenly at age 48 or 54, he gets a massive heart attack. His daily condition finally overcame his powerful gifts of a strong constitution.

Thus what we were given from our parents and what we do with it creates our health conditions, our disposition to disease in general and to prostate disease in particular.

In the case of the prostate, men can inherit a weak constitution in that area of the body. This does not mean you are doomed to prostate diseases. It just means that you are more prone than others and will have to make changes if you want prostate health. This is the case of black men and we can reverse it!”

For instance, my father had an enlarged prostate or BPH and also diabetic, so if I get that too but much earlier in life than him, that will be my combination of weaker constitution and my poor diet of many decades, some of the key causes of prostate problems, including an enlarged prostate.

So use your daily habits to create a stronger health condition and a healthy natural prostate. Remove as many of the causes of prostate problems as you can. In time good habits will affect your constitution and make it healthier. We replace all our cells every seven years. You can thus rebuild your body over time at the cellular level to give you real health by the daily choices you make and have control over.

This is the case of the elephant and why it’s never get cancer.

One recent newsworthy example of gene copy number involves elephants’ resistance to cancer. Cancer results when cells accumulate changes in their DNA that cause them to grow and divide uncontrollably. Therefore, one would expect that the more cells an organism has or the longer it lives, the more opportunities it has to accumulate such changes in one or more of its cells, leading to tumor formation. Yet this is not the case: large animals, such as whales and elephants, do not have increased cancer rates compared to smaller animals (a finding known as Peto’s paradox).

So why don’t elephants die of cancer nearly as often as humans, even though they have about 100 times as many cells? Working independently, researchers from the University of Utah and the University of Chicago recently discovered what may cause part of this phenomenon: elephants have an abnormally high number of copies of a key tumor suppressor gene, TP53. In fact, while humans have only 2 copies of this gene, the researchers found that Asian elephants have at least 30 copies, and African elephants have at least 40!

Did you know that according to the World Health Organization the United States has been ranked the 37th healthiest nation in the world? Doesn’t this seem extremely low for a nation as advanced in science and technology as the USA? How has this discrepancy been created?

Too easily — through poor nutrition and lack of sufficient exercise. In general, Americans place their physical wellbeing after their “personal, financial, social and ego-based gains.” But truly, if you don’t have good health, then you don’t have anything at all because how can you enjoy these gains if you’re not well.

Aging Is Not the Cause

As we age we accumulate more and more toxins, which affects our hormone levels and sensitive prostate tissues.

This is why it appears that aging is the cause of prostate problem, but that is fallacy! Aging is not the cause! It is just an observation or correlation. Correlation is not causation!

But that is NOT the natural state of men. Look at other non-modern cultures that are not exposed to what we are and you will see a dramatic difference in rates of prostate disease — their rate is just a tiny percentage of ours. Tragically, the prostate disease rates are increasing.