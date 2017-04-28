Distribution agreement boosts Eikon’s robust research offering

Users of Thomson Reuters flagship financial platform Eikon can now access Oxford Business Group’s full range of research on emerging economies, following a distribution agreement between the two firms, giving financial professionals instant access to OBG’s extensive range of reports and economic updates. OBG content is available through Eikon’s real-time and aftermarket research collections.

Andrew Jeffreys, OBG’s CEO, said that the partnership with Thomson Reuters represented another milestone for the Group, further extending its reach at a time when interest in emerging economies had never been higher.

“We know that while investors are keen to find out about the opportunities and openings that these markets offer, information vacuums and a lack of reliable data can be a challenge,” he said. “Our partnership with Thomson Reuters will help to raise the profile of the 35-plus economies that we analyse, all of which have a growth story to tell.”

Marc-André de Blois, OBG’s director of communications, said he was delighted that Eikon’s 150,000-plus subscribers would now have access to the Group’s content.

“Investors inevitably want to learn more about how they can participate in the development taking place across the high-growth markets that Oxford Business Group covers, many of which are outperforming both advanced economies and BRIC countries,” he said. “We look forward to sharing our findings with a wider audience through this prestigious and effective financial channel.”

Thomson Reuters Eikon is a powerful and intuitive next-generation solution for consuming real-time and historical data, enabling financial markets transactions and connecting with the financial markets community. Its award-winning news, analytics and data visualization tools help its users make more efficient trading and investment decisions across asset classes and instruments including commodities, derivatives, equities, fixed income and foreign exchange. Eikon is an open platform, customizable to the individual needs of a financial professional or institution.