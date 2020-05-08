Disinfection of 1,249 Police Stations Across The Country Underway 

By Patrick Biddah

An exercise to disinfect 1,249 police stations and their cells, have begun in Accra.

Six training schools belonging to the Ghana Police Service, are also to be disinfected.

These training schools, which are located in Wa, Ho, Koforidua,Winneba ,Bolgatanga and Accra, are also to be fumigated against bed bugs and other insects .

The exercise, which is a government of Ghana programme through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, is being undertaken by waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

It is a programme designed by government as one of its rapid responses to the fight against the corona virus pandemic, which has seen 3,091 confirmed cases in Ghana.

At a launch of the disinfection exercise on Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppon-Boanuh, said the exercise was crucial for the Police, because their job exposes them to the virus.

By virtue of the fact that the police are engaging suspects and in most cases enforcing law and order, the IGP explained how these police men and women risk attracting carriers of the virus to their stations.

It is in light of these that he said the disinfection is in a right direction at reducing the risk and making the stations safer for use.

According to him, any policeman, who contract the virus in the line of duty, will be adequately catered for, although there are measures put in place to prevent them from contracting the virus.

The IGP, who indicated that the exercise would be undertaken simultaneously across all the police installations, tasked the Police to do well to corporate with Zoomlion Ghana Limited to ensure that it become a success.

He reassured of the readiness of the Police to enforce the safety protocols and that of the restrictions that have been imposed by President Akufo-Addo.

The Head of Disinfection at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Reverend Ebenezer Kwame Addae, projected the completion of the exercise in three weeks .

He, however, gave the assurance of doing a diligent disinfection exercise, especially at the cells by taking their time to cover all the corners, since there are suspects who are kept mostly there.