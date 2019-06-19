Disguised male suspected kidnapper busted in Agona Nyakrom

A man, believed to be in his 40’s who disguised himself as a woman, has been arrested by the Agona Swedru Divisional Police command for attempting to kidnap a kindergarten pupil at Agona Nyarkom in the Central region.

Reports gathered from the headmaster of the Agona Nyarkrom Methodist ‘A’ School, Mr Adokoh-Ghartey were that the woman came to the school premises and claimed the little girl was her granddaughter and needed medical attention.

“She mentioned a name that didn’t exist in the school’s records so we told her to leave because we had no such name as she mentioned but she later came back with a girl of about 10 years who pointed to one of the pupils as her granddaughter,” he said.

“We were compelled to call an elderly sibling of the said child to identify the woman but the child could not make her out so we asked her to come along with us to the police which she resisted and we had to force her to the station,” he narrated.

A witnesses, who also confirmed the incident, said the woman upon interrogation was found to be a man who had disguised himself as a woman.