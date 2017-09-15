Discover the United States with special fares from Emirates

Emirates, the world’s best airline according to TripAdvisor, is offering Ghanaians the opportunity to explore all its 11 destinations in the US with special fares on Economy Class and Business Class tickets.

Whether you want to enjoy the relaxed feel of the West Coast, or taste the amazing and affordable cuisine in San Francisco, or even take a “tech-tour” of the Silicon Valley, the United States has something for every traveller.

All inclusive, Business Class fares from Accra to New York, start at $3,349, while Economy Class fares, start at $899.

Tickets must be booked between September 12-22, while travel must take place between 12th September and 9th December 2017 and from 22nd January to 22nd March 2018..

Emirates offers excellent onboard service from an international cabin crew who come from 135 nationalities and speak over 60 languages. With lie-flat beds in Business Class, the largest in-seat screens in the world in Economy class at 13.3 inches and more than 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, Emirates provides quality products and value for money.

Those travelling with children can take advantage of the extensive family offering from priority boarding across all airports to special kid’s meals, dedicated children’s entertainment on ice and exclusive toys and Lonely Planet Kids activity bags on board. Emirates is the only airline to operate an all Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet, further elevating the passenger experience on board through a modern, state-of-the-art wide-body fleet.

For more information, including fares and how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions for this offer, visit www.emirates.com. Terms and conditions apply

Emirates flies daily between Dubai and Accra and with direct connections to over 150 destinations in 80 countries.