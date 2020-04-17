Dirty Partisan Politics Collapsing COVID-19 Food Distribution

The distribution of food to poor and vulnerable Ghanaians desperately in need as part of the lockdown to control and manage the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, is being threatened by dirty partisan politics between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and ruling the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The two major parties are at each other’s throat with accusations and counter accusations about the discriminatory manner the COVID-19 food is being shared, and the situation is leaving the beneficiaries hungry.

The quarrel is mainly between the Minister responsible for Gender and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison and the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings with the latter calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to look into the programme he intended to cushion the poor and vulnerable.

But in the corner of the Gender and Social Protection Minister, is the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Adjei Sowah who disputed the claim of the Klottey Korle legislator describing it as “unfortunate”.

However, Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings, wants President Akufo-Addo, to institute a credible investigation into the alleged partisan distribution of food in some areas observing the Coronavirus lockdown including her Klottey-Korle constituency.

Following the Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana, the Akufo-Addo government banned public gatherings and imposed a partial lockdown of the Greater Accra and Kumasi and its environs in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. The government also decided to support the vulnerable with cooked food to them.

But Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings had insisted that some persons in-charge of the distribution of food including the Gender and Social Protection Minister, have been sharing the food to only persons aligned to the governing NPP.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings had argued that there was no transparency in the distribution of the food.

“People are using partisanship to distribute food. This is unacceptable. This is very sad. The lockdown is for the whole place and not just a few people. What is going on is wrong. We need greater accountability and transparency in the distribution of food,” Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings said when she distributed food to some Kayayei recently.

Government however disputed Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings’ claim but in a separate statement, the Klottey Korle legislator called on President Akufo-Addo to probe the alleged politicisation of the food items.

“I call on the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to institute credible investigations into the seeming politicization of food distribution in this time of crisis. My constituents and I stand ready to cooperate and to present unimpeachable evidence before such an investigative panel,” she said.

The Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, had earlier stated that “The MP’s allegation that people are being asked to show party cards ostensibly by officials distributing Government food relief items is a total fabrication”.

A statement the ministry issued had insisted that “In fact, the distribution of the food items to the Kayayei and the vulnerable is being done by the officials of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) in collaboration with the AMA, NADMO and the Fifth Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces.”

On the same allegations, the AMA in a statement, Mr. Sowah said the claims by the Klottey Korle MP were unfortunate and only sought to grab attention, adding “…it’s unfortunate that at a time like this, such a statement would be made by an Honorable Member of Parliament who has been missing all this while [and] resurfaced out of the blue for attention.”

“Even though the government has welcomed efforts by all to support the effort to lessen the effects of the lockdown on the vulnerable, misinformation and attempts to politicize such efforts should not be countenanced,” he added.

Dr. Agyemang-Rawlings’ earlier demanded more transparency on the distribution of food which National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said was costing GHS 2million a day, according to reports.

“It is time to account for who is receiving the money and who is the food going to? We need greater transparency,” she had said.

However, the AMA boss noted that NADMO officers had been distributing food to multiple areas, including the Tema Station, where Dr. Agyemang-Rawlings had insisted that head porters, also known as kayaye, were not receiving support from the state.

“I wish to put on record that officers from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in branded vests working with the Assemblies share over 5,000 pieces of food packages to the vulnerable including Kayayee around Ridge, Ministerial Enclave, Kinbu, Tema Station and Afua Sutherland Children Park in the Central Business District (CBD) every day.”

The AMA has been at the forefront of the relief efforts to Kayaye, especially, since the partial lockdown of Accra begun in late in March.

But Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings rebutted in a statement saying the Minister responsible for Gender and Social Protection, Mrs. Morrison was unconvincing in her strenuous efforts to address disturbing occurrences regarding distribution of food in these difficult times.

According to her, “the COVID-19 pandemic has created a major humanitarian crisis which does not warrant partisanship in extending support to the vulnerable”.

“It is imperative to recall that long before those of us in Klottey-Korle came to terms with what appears to be unconscionable levels of partisan discrimination in the distribution of food in our constituency, several of such reports had been widely reported”, she said.

“Indeed, Ghanaweb put out a video report of a lady who had been denied food because she could not produce an NPP card as far back as 10th April, 2020. The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Mr. John Dumelo had to locate the said lady and make donations to her following that report”, Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings stated.

She added how her “colleague MP in the Ablekuma South Constituency Dr. Oko Vanderpuije had to also go public about how food intended for the poor was being distributed in NPP vehicles under the direct supervision of the NPP candidate for that constituency. Dr. Oko Vanderpuije before speaking to the press about the unfortunate development had called Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison on phone to bring the matter to her notice and to register his protest”.

According to her, “the media continues to report similar situations of seeming partisanship in food distribution across many lockdown constituencies. This is complimentary to reports from many Ghanaians who have shared their ordeal on social media”.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings insisted “this development is unGhanaian and inhumane and has led Civil Society Organisations such as the Center for Women in Politics (ACWP) to issue statements a few days ago condemning the practice”.

“Respectfully, I was expecting the Minister to have acted statesmanly by engaging me to assist her with evidence from the ground. At least she could have promised to launch an investigation into all these reports to determine the veracity or otherwise of the widespread claims. But rather unfortunately, she chose the path of name calling and engaging in old fashioned political shenanigans. A path I refuse to tread”.

