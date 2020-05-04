Did You Take Stock Of Your Life And People In It During The Lockdown?

By Abdul Razak Bawa

Behind every crisis and the negative feelings it usually evokes, are limitless opportunities, which if taken advantage of, becomes a blessing of some sort.

Our elders have a saying that, if you don’t know death, look at sleep.

First of all, we are all master of our destiny, the fact that someone calls you a friend or brother does not mean, your destinies are aligned, at the end of it all, we will all individually account for our stewardship on this earth, each is accountable and responsible to himself and family..

The novel coronavirus, nicknamed Covid-19, when we finally bring the curtains down with the discovery of a cure or vaccine, would have left in its wake anguish, pain, and regrets, but it has also opened the eyes of many to the stark realities of life.

Before the pandemic, many of us barely had time for family and friends. Our lives is all about our work, we live, sleep and breathe work, to the extent that, we hardly find time to pick a phone and call a friend or family member just to check on them.

I wish to ask a few questions before I proceed. How many people did you consider loved ones before the lockdown, called to check up on you?

How many of us thought we were the only one in the life of a boyfriend or girlfriend, only to realize that, in fact we are not even counted among the lot?

How many of regretted for not learning how to cook?

How many of us, had the rude shock of our lives, because they were disappointed by someone they least expected could betray them?

How many of us, got to learn some things about our children or spouses, because hitherto we seldom stay home?

This is my experience; Until the partial restriction announced by president Akufo-Addo, I thought I had friends, in fact people I called brothers, who could never leave me hanging no matter the circumstance and no matter the amount of provocation, but for the first time in my adult life, I came close to reality and that is nothing last forever.

I have come to the firm conclusion that, you are just a tool in the life of people, to use you as and when they want. You cease to exist the day you are no longer useful to them, so learn to live your life for you and not for anyone.

When someone looks you in the face and shower you with accolades and platitudes, remember, it is not because you are handsome or beautiful, or because you are the first or last to leave office, or because you call to check on them very often, but it is because you serve a purpose, and the day you are out of purpose, you are a goner.

When you are being pursued by a ferocious animal, those who run after you are those who are prepared to rescue you. So when you look behind you, remember who run after you.

If there was something you desperately wanted to do, but for whatever reasons you kept postponing, this is the time to go back to it. This pandemic should be a wake-up call, we do not have time, as we think we do.

The lockdown, would have thought many people many things, but one thing it has thought all of us that, no matter how busy you are, always make time for family, friends and loved ones.

We should not chase money to lose sight of the most important things in our life. If you have only a day to live, make sure you live it, knowing that, when you are no more, your family will remember the wonderful and quality time you spent with them.

Some parent leave home before their kids wake up and return when they have retired to bed. The lockdown, would certainly have given them the opportunity to stay home, especially for the men to appreciate the stress women go through to take care of the home. A responsibility of a parent is not only providing money, but also providing moral, spiritual support, as well as guidance.

The quest for wealth, has destroyed the bond we used to have, where growing up, we had uncles, aunties, cousins, and sometimes even grandparent leaving together. This is the time to return to those days, where we see family as a unit.

Ask yourself again, who called you during the lockdown to check up on you?

Who sent you a message, not to ask for anything, but to find out how you are coping?

Please return the favour, they are the people, who are not paying lip service to whatever relationship you have with them, but they genuinely care.

It doesn’t cost to keep family, friends and loved ones. Love your wife or husband unconditionally, love your children, love your siblings, try to keep them close, love friends who are not fair weather, but those who genuinely value your friendship, learn to be each other’s keeper.

We will go the way of all mortals one day, when that day comes, who do you wish, will miss you when you are no more, who will cry, but remember the good times you shared together and laugh in the midst of all the sorrow, or those who will cry, because their source of livelihood, have been cut.

Finally, learn to wean yourself off some people, because people will always let you down, keep those who care about you, love those who love you, and don’t forget your creator at all times, because we will all return to him one day.

Family, friends, loved ones, because in the end these are the only things that matter.