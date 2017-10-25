Did 5,716,026 Ghanaians Make A Mistake?

December 7, 2016, was the day Ghanaians were expected to broaden their vision regarding the present and future generation, by making the right decision.

But instead the 5,716,026 eligible voters rejected the most talented and qualified candidate John Dramani Mahama, for the sweet talking Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, because he promised them heaven on earth.

I am still confused ten months after the election, how a civilized people, capable of thought and comprehension, could get carried away by the numerous unrealistic promises in the face of realistic achievements in the four years that, John Dramani Mahama was the president.

Since the birth of this administration on January 7, this country has been blighted by several adverse events and an escalation of violence and lawlessness by members of the governing party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who have formed vigilante groups to terrorize innocent Ghanaians, including the judiciary.

Ghanaians were warned by leading members of the NPP, about the possible insecurity, should Nana Addo, becomes president, but they ignored all the warnings and the signs that were not nebulous, but clear, now we are all on a roller coaster ride for the next three years.

One would have thought that some of the issues that became talking points during the campaigning would have played a part on the voting day, but instead the voters ignored and gave this great country the most odious of leadership, since independence.

To make matters worse the New Patriotic Party has a tight noose on the legislative house, giving Nana Addo and the NPP Members of Parliament, a mandate to push through any agenda, regardless of the consequences on Ghanaians. The expectation manifested itself, when the MP, for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti region, cajole d the August House, into taking a second look at the Ameri Power deal, for possible abrogation.

The things that president John Dramani Mahama, contemplated and never implemented, he was bastardised, and called names and yet president Akufo-Addo, implements and goes ahead to rob it in and we are silent, because he is the emperor, who does no wrong.

The level of nepotism we are seeing in the Akufo-Addo government has never been witnessed in the history of this country. Nana Addo, has made former president John Agyekum Kufuor’s own a child’s play and the people who were on the neck of former president, Mahama, have all kept quiet.

Ghanaians, especially the 5,716,026 voters, are beginning to see that Ghana’s interest is not the same as Nana Addo’s interest.

President Akufo-Ado, is only pre occupied with his family interest and must achieve it regardless of what it takes, The rest of us can go to hell for all he cares.

He has taken the jingoistic attitude a notch higher, he is trying so hard to rewrite the history of this country. He wants to find or insert a page in the history books about the contribution of his family to the independence struggle. Today, no thanks to president Akufo-Addo, we have Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s day and the Founders day.

The first major national ‘thank you’ from president Akufo-Addo to 5,716,026, was to plagiarize his inaugural speech at the Independence Square, attended by dignitaries from all over the world. He did it with so much finesse, as though he was the originator of what he was saying.

The several political disasters and untold national crises beleaguering Ghanaians are cascadingly becoming too unbecoming and unendurable.

And as bitter as this may sound, it is the harsh reality we all cannot disprove. Every single month in the year 2017, since the president took the oath office, has been marred by one national crisis or another.

A pithy chronicling of these patent crises will not only leave you nonplussed, but also make you begin to wonder if really the country can be salvaged from going to wrack and ruin.

The 5,716,026 Ghanaians, who voted for candidate Akufo-Addo, have serious some serious questions to ask the president with unwavering, resolve to get answers, before he runs all of us aground.

Among many others, they must ask president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, why he has yet to suspend or sack Alfred Obeng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd, over the serious allegations of sustained indecency in the award of contracts and disregard for due process in the sale of the contaminated fuel.

Also they must ask president Akufo-Addo, why he has yet to order an investigation into the cataclysmal issues of insubordination and corruption two leading members of the New patriotic Party, leveled against each other. The Gender Minister, Otiko Djaba and the Northern regional chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu, openly accused each other of corruption and insubordination, and as usual the president, who promised Ghanaians to fight corruption, is dead silent on it.

They must also ask the president, what he thinks of the sentencing, which was like an acquittal handed down to Delta 13, is that his kind of justice and was that what he promised Ghanaians, that he was going to manipulate and cajole the judiciary.

They must also ask president Akufo-Addo, why silent on the allegation of A-Plus against, Abu Jinapor and Assenso Okyere, the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, when he should have used the Korle-bu teaching hospital case to strongly propagate his anti-corruption fight if truly he meant to fight corruption and it is not just window dressing targeted at appointees of the former government.

Even more important, they should ask the president why he is yet to comment on the 2.25 billion Kenbond issue or is it because Ken Ofori Atta, is his cousin.

These for me are questions seriously begging answers that cannot be simply wished away or deliberately ignored.

To this end I shudder at the thought of what 5,716,026 Ghanaians have done to us all, posterity will not forgive them for plunging all of us into this crisis of a president and government.