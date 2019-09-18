Diamond Institute Of Events Begins Intensive Training

Diamond Institute of Events and Weddings (DIEW), a widely recognized and reputable vocational establishment, which offers professional training to individuals who wish to become distinguished events decorators, make-up artistes among others, has began intensive training for its students.

The institute, located inside Sakumono Estate behind popular Fridays Restaurant, has experienced tutors and instructors from the events and decor industry in the country.

The school which runs certificate courses, also offer opportunity for its students to undergo practical attachments outside the school before graduation, and has been in existence for years until it recently relocated to its present site.

Some of the courses the institute offer include; Event Decor and Styling, Makeup and Bridal Hair Styling, Photography and Videography, Cakes and Bakes, among others.

Director of the institute, Madam Shulammite Ofori-Danso, speaking to this paper at orientation ceremony of the new entrants said, the school has serene and favorable environment that enhances teaching and learning.

“Lady Diamond”, as she is affectionately called and widely known, explained that at DIEW, the school does not only offer the best events decoration and styling training to students, but also instill discipline in them during training to excel.

She indicated that, admission is still in progress and one does not need to buy anything to enroll, since the institute provides most of the relevant equipments needed for the training.

According to her, the institute, has no qualification requirement for admission, so far as the person is of sound mind.

She appealed to Junior High School (JHS), Senior High School (SHS) graduates, as well as other interested individuals regardless of their educational background, to seize this opportunity and avail themselves and enroll.