Design Of Sanitation Authority ESPA , CONIWAS Urges Govt To Include  Them

By Patrick Biddah

The war against poor waste management and sanitation continues with the Environment Service Providers Association (ESPA) reiterating the call for government to meet certain demands.

ESPA is not alone in the call for government to step up effort at fighting waste and sanitation but also the Coalition Of Non Governmental Organizations In Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS).

ESPA and CONIWAS ,both bodies who are major stakeholders in the waste delivery sector are, therefore urging government to increase funding to fight against sanitation.

Both bodies have equally asked government to accelerate the setting upof the sanitation fund and the National Sanitation Authority. The sanitationAuthority according to ESPA and CONIWAS will become the game changer and the panacea for addressing the numerous environmental sanitation challenges.

Contained in a communique at the end of a multi stakeholders dialogue in water and sanitation at Ho in the Volta region over the weekend, both ESPA and CONIWAS argued that the setting up of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources cannot achieve much when both the National Sanitation Authority and Sanitation Funds are not operational.

They, therefore asked government to involve all stakeholders in the design and implementation of the National Sanitation Authority and the Sanitation Fund.

The National Sanitation Authority, they argued would help regulating the waste management sector as well as setting standards.

The communique was read at a joint press conference by the Vice Chairman of CONIWAS Mr Yaw Atta Arhin with the Executive Secretary of ESPA , Ama Ofori Antwi present.

He also urged government to provide adequate infrastructure for waste treatment, recycling and final disposal through partnership with the private sector.

“We urge government to support existing waste treatment facilities with financial incentives including, management fees, signing off-takers agreement and provide subsidies “,the communique stated.

The communique also stressed the need for increases for innovative financing instruments, including the tax waivers and guarantee for private commercial financing.

They were not happy the budgetary allocation for the Ministry has been slashed from Ghc255 million in 2017 to Ghc246 in 2019.

They however reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate to promoting a clean healthy Ghana.

“We encourage all the stakeholders to take advantage of this historic partnership by creating the enabling environment for effective and efficient environmental sanitation service delivery “, they added.