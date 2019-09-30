Deputy National Chief Imam dies at 103

The Muslim community in Ghana is in mourning following the death of one of its revered figures.

Sheikh Ahmad Kamaludeen, Deputy National Chief Imam, the second most powerful person in the Ghanaian Muslim community, passed away Saturday dawn at age 103.

Revered by many, Sheikh Kamaludeen was an Islamic Cleric and the National Chief Imam’s childhood best friend and classmate.

The deceased has received several accolades in the West African Sub-region as he was one of the most learned Islamic teachers and Clerics.

The late Sheikh was laid to rest at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra in line with Muslim tradition.

The National Chief Imam officiated the funeral ceremony (Janazah).

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as leading members and executives of the two major political parties – New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), were in attendance.

