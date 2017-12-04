Deputy Energy Minister Pays Courtesy Call On Krachi West DCE

The Deputy Minister of Energy in charge of Power, William Owuraku Aidoo (MP) last Monday, November 27, 2017, paid a courtesy call on the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Krachi West, Douglas Osei-Nti at his district office.

Mr Aidoo, who was in Kete krachi together with a delegation from the Ministry of Energy and World Bank to commission 5 pilot Mini-Grid systems at Aglakopewere, was cordially received by Osei-Nti.

Welcoming the Deputy Minister, Mr Osei-Nti, thanked him for the visit and briefed the delegation on the population distribution, sub-structure and socio economic facilities in the district.

ING Andrew Tonto Barfour, Ghana Energy Development and Access Project (GEDAP) Coordinator, introduced the Ministerial delegation and stated that the team were in Kete Krachi to officially commission the Mini-Grid systems.

The Deputy Minister on behalf of the entire delegation thanked the DCE for the warm reception and indicated that he is looking forward to the commissioning.

The five (5) pilot Mini-Grids constructed under GEDAP, will provide 24-hour electricity service to a total population of approximately 3,500 people in island communities such as Aglakope in the Kete Krachi West District of the Volta Region, Kudorkope in the Ketekrachi East District of the Volta Region, Atigagome and Wayokope in the Sene East District of the Brong-Ahafo District, and Pediatorkope in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

Other dignitaries present at the meeting were Mr. Wisdom Ahiataku–Togobo, Director in charge of Renewable & Alternative Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Shinya Nishimura, World Bank GEDAP task team leader.

Hon. OwurakuAidoo (2nd right) together with some dignitaries interacting with the DCE (1st left)

Hon.Osei-Nti briefing the team on the population distribution, sub-structure and socio economic facilities in the district

