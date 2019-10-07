Demonstration against high cost of living held in Kumasi.

Report by: Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Kumasi.

The Coalition for National Sovereignty (ONS), took to the streets of Kumasi, over the weekend to demonstrate against what they say, is high cost of living in the country.

Dubbed, “Yerewu” (to wit) we are dying was attended by some supporters, national and regional executives of the main opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as others from the people’s National Convention (PNC).

The demonstrators earlier defied the orders of the police restraining the march and walked through the principal streets after a misunderstanding ensued between them and the police over which route to take as they (demonstrators) could not understand why the police had to wait till the day of the demonstration to change the route they had requested in their letter.

Among the Personalities who took part were the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Okukunor, the Chairman of the people’s National Convention, Bernard Mornah, the Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Naa Akwasi Andrews.

Others were; Joseph Yamin, Yamoah Ponkoh, Agyenim Boateng and the regional secretary of the NDC, Kwame Zu, among other bigwigs of the NDC.

The concern raised about is what they say the general state of insecurity, high taxation and economic hardship.

Some if the inscriptions on demonstrators placards were, “Free SHS is not free”, 419 government” “Stop the Public Universities bill, Open John Mahama’s Kejetia now”. “Why is Kejetia still closed”, will it still be closed if it were in Kyebi and others.

The demonstrators dressed in Red and Black and as early as 7am converged at the Jubilee Park at Fante New Town, walked through the streets of Asafo to the Asafo Interchange through the streets of Adum as the Central Market, then back to the Jubilee Park without Police escort.