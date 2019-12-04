Defective Village Dam  Is Killing My Constituents-MP

By Patrick Biddah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu, Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, has urged the government to stop endangering the lives of his constituents.

He said the claims of building a dam in the Northern parts of Ghana which is turning out to be wells, is resulting in accidental deaths.

According to him, the government has failed in giving $1 million to each Constituency and has therefore resulted in doing propaganda .

The so called one village, one dam, which the government promised the people of the northern regions according to him is not being poorly done and does not meet the standards of a dam, is exposing his constituents , some of whom have fallen in what he described as wells leading to their death.

Contributing to a report on state of implementations of the projects under the Ministry for Special Initiative on the floor of Parliament yesterday, the MP, said the government should be honest with the people about the projects and not dabble in untruth.

The projects that are captured in the budgets since 2017 which are said to be ongoing are but not existent , he noted.

For him, funding has not been made available which is why there are no such projects, but wells being captured in the budgets as dams.

His colleague MP for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, who contributed to the debate, acknowledged that his Constituency, has benefitted from two toilet facility and wondered if that is what the promised $1 million every year to each Constituency was going to be used for.

For his part, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Mr Ebenezer Nettey , was full of praise, saying his constituents, have benefitted from a three -twenty toilet seater, which for him indicates that the $ 1 million to every Constituency as promised is being invested in various constituencies.