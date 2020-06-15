Decision to disinfect barracks critical-Achiase JWS Instructor

By Gifty Arthur

The Seth Anthony Barracks at Akim Achiase in the Eastern region, has been disinfected by the Vector Control Unit of waste management company Zoomlion, as part of government effort at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Best known as Jungle Warfare School (JWS), the barracks which houses some 100 staff, but currently has 69 students was disinfected last Wednesday in an exercise sanctioned by government under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence and the Military Command.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Instructor (CI) of JWS, Major Bright Basuglo, expressed excitement over the decision by the Military Command and Zoomlion to disinfect their facility, saying it is an initiative that needs to be applauded.

Major Basuglo, said it was “important” the facility was disinfected considering it busy nature with students coming in and going out from time to time.

“As you are all aware, the COVID-19 virus is in the whole country and this institution is not exempt from it and we have people coming in and going out every now and then, so there is likelihood that the virus may be existing within our premises.

So we feel that it is important that we have Zoomlion come and do this disinfect our facility. We have students come here every now and then we have students here currently training so it is important we have Zoomlion come and disinfect”, he told journalists.

He said, even though the camp has not recorded any case of the global virus, it continues to adhere to all safety protocols in order to stay safe and healthy.

“We will continue to strictly adhere to all the Covid-19 preventive protocols to enable us stay healthy to contribute our quota to the nation’s fight against this unseen enemy”.

According to Major Basuglo, aside the use of alcohol-based sanitizers and strictly observing social distancing, the popular Veronica Buckets, have been placed at vantage points where recruits and the other officers wash their hands as and when necessary.

Emphasizing the importance of the exercise to the officers, Maj. Basuglo said “As watch keepers of the country and one of the front runners to ensuring the implementation of the Government directives to curb the spread of COVID 19, it is important that our health and fitness are given utmost priority”..

He was, however, quick to say that the disinfection exercise alone cannot be the antidote against the spread of the virus, adding there is the need to continue to adhere to the various safety protocols.

“Let’s continue to maintain the protocols by wearing our face mask, keep social distancing, washing our hands regular and continuous use of hand sanitizer,” he added.

The entire camp, including lecture halls, dormitories, guard point offices, training fields among others were disinfected with state-of-the-art equipment and World Health Organization (WHO) approved chemicals.

On Monday June 8, 2020, Zoomlion in partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) launched the commencement of the nationwide programme for military facilities, at Burma Camp in Accra where various installations including the Forces Senior High Technical School, offices, apartments were disinfected against COVID-19.

The exercise which will last a week is expected to cover some 104 military units in seven regions being Greater Accra, Eastern, Bono, Volta, Ashanti, Western and Northern.

Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Zoomlion Ghana Limited said the exercise which comes barely a month after the company successfully disinfected senior high schools and markets nationwide, will effectively be replicated across the country within the one week slated for the exercise.

She explained that “the exercise is under an agreement between the Government of Ghana and Zoomlion to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” adding that it was targeted at bacteria and influenza causing viruses.

She noted said Sodium Chlorine with Ph 6.5, which has been approved by WHO has the potency to kill all bacteria and virus for at least six months.

Mrs. Akyea-Boakye said her outfit is set to assist any group or company that wants to disinfect their facilities at a very affordable cost.

She said though the exercise is very critical, companies and organization must ensure that they continue to disinfect periodically at such a time the virus will be gotten rid of.