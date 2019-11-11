December 17 referendum not meant for MMDCEs election – NCCE clarifies

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has indicated that the national referendum scheduled for December 17 is to allow citizens vote for the amendment of the constitutional provision which currently prevents political parties from participating in District Level Elections (DLEs).

This is to clarify misinformation in sections of the media suggesting the referendum is for citizens to elect Metropolitan and Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

“The Commission wishes to clarify that the 2019 National Referendum is to enable citizens to vote on the proposed amendment of Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution that currently bars political parties from participating in District Level Elections (DLEs).”

“The proposed amendment is to introduce multi-party participation in the Local Government system in Ghana,” a statement from the NCCE clarified.

According to the NCCE, this provision as entrenched in the constitution can only be amended if 40% of persons eligible to vote show up and 75% of the voters vote ‘YES’ in favour of the amendment.

A successful amendment of Article 55 (3) will make room for political parties to sponsor candidates for District Assemblies of Lower Local Government units.

The NCCE is, therefore, cautioning the media to be circumspect in their reportage about details of the referendum.

Source: 3news.com