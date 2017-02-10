Death toll in Bimbilla increases to 10

The death toll in the Bimbilla chieftaincy conflict has now increased from the initial two reported on Thursday to 10.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed this to pulse.com.gh said the security deployed to the area are on the ground to ensure calm is restored in the township.

The police have also arrested 17 people over the same incident.

A joint security force comprising police and military men have been deployed to the area to forestall any disturbance.

The Ministry of Interior has since reviewed the curfew on the town to between the hours of 4 pm and 6 am.

Bimbila is one of the poverty endemic areas in the Northern Region.

There has been sporadic violence in Bimbilla since 2014 after a contestant in the longstanding kinship dispute between members of the Gbugmayili gate was assassinated.

Properties were damaged while more than 10 people lost their lives after some butchers broke custom by refusing to offer sacrifices to Yakubu Dasana Andani whose legitimacy they challenged.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Defense Dominic Nitiwul has vowed to do all within his means to ensure that the chieftaincy disputes and related clashes in Bimbilla in the Northern Region are a thing of the past.