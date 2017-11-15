DCE Insults NPP MP On Live Radio

The fight over illegal mining activities between the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Amansie West in the Ashanti Region and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, does not appear to be ending soon.

In the latest attacks on radio, the District Chief Executive (DCE), William Asare Bediako, has described the M) for the area, Joseph Albert Quarm, as a joker who does not know what he is about.

“You are a joker and ignorance”, Hon. William Asare Bediako, hurled insults at the lawmaker on a live radio interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM last Wednesday.

“He is so ignorant to the extent that we do not invite him to District Security Committee meetings”, an enraged DCE stated.

“Let me educate him that this galamsey fight needs all hands on deck including the media”, the DCE pointed out to him on “Kroyemunsem” show hosted Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.

The lawmaker for Manso Nkwanta Constituency, Joseph Albert Quarm, has accused the DCE, William Bediako Asante of supervising over illegal mining activities in the district.

According to the anti-illegal mining crusader, politicians across the divide in the area, are still engaging in illegal mining, despite a ban on these activities by the government.

“It is true and I can confirm that some people are still doing it in places like Kaniago, Totomkrom, Abore and many areas”, Hon. Joseph Albert Quarm has revealed on a local station Fox FM.

Responding to the allegations, however, on Nhyira FM, William Asare Bediako, denied fuelling galamsey activities in the area.

“I don’t know the basis of those allegations against me. ….I dare anyone, including Hon. Albert Quarm to substantiate them”.

William Asare Bediako, therefore urged the public to treat allegations made against him by the lawmaker with the contempt it deserves.