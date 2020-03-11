Danger Looms!….Waste Companies To Withdraw Services Over Ghc43m Govt Debts 

By Patrick Biddah

The Environmental Services Providers Association (ESPA), have threatened to withdraw its services to the government, if the Ghc43 million owed it is not settled.

The Ghc43million debt, according to ESPA, spans from 2016 and is equally threatening the survival of these service providers, some of whom have since collapsed with rest near collapse.

The intended withdrawal of these services, has become necessary due to the inability by the managers of the landfill sites where refuse are dumped, no longer service their equipment and pay workers.

What the withdrawal will do, is to expose the country to an epidemic in view of the fact that the environment would have been littered with uncontrolled disease causing organisms such as bacteria and germs.

At a press conference yesterday to educate the media and to create the awareness of the extent of the sanitation situation in Ghana, the Vice President of the Coalition In Water and Sanitation,(CONIWAS) , Yaw Atta-Arhin, spelt out the teething challenges that the indebtedness of government is bringing on these providers.

It was a joint press conference which also had the Executive Secretary of ESPA, Nana Ama Ofori-Antwi in attendance.

They said the private sector manages 80percent of the waste of the country and have in the process reduced unemployment, but the indebtedness is reversing the gains made by employing the over 100,000 workforce in the sector.

It contributions according to Mr Atta-Arhin, has therefore helped in improving the sanitation situation in the country, since poor sanitation has been linked to 19,000 mortality cases in the country annually.

It is in view of some these dire environmental sanitation challenges which the country faces if the service providers withdraw their services, for which it is calling on government to honor its indebtedness.

“Many policy documents have been introduced by government but this does not reflect into drastic improvement in the sanitation situation in the country”, he noted .

He was worried that with the way things are going, although President Akufo Addo has ventured to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first term in 2020 that will not be able to be achieved.

For him, the Private sector, has led the way to invest in waste and sanitation infrastructure, but there is no private public partnership policies which is driving the goal towards achieving what government has promised and it is a severe challenge.

“The private sector leads also in the provision of waste and sanitation infrastructure by introducing the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant(ACARP), The Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant(IRECOP), Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant(KCARP), Universal Plastic Products and Recycling Limited (UPPR) and the Fortifier Plant among others i.e. Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited securing the hundred year direct disludgement of feacal matter into the Atlantic Ocean” ,he noted.

Mr Atta-Arhin, who spoke on a wide range of issues also stressed on low tariffs that these service providers have been instructed to collect from residents.

In order to resolve these nagging challenges, he asked the government to support in the area of taxes and tax exemptions, as well as revisiting the fee fixing arrangements to reflect realistic charges.

“Ghana charges less than 10 dollars for managing a tonne of waste which is lower than the 30 dollars for managing a tonne of waste recommended by the World Bank”, he stressed

The other recommendation, he made was for government to support existing private waste treatment facilities with financial incentives such as off-taker Agreements.

Government, he further noted should take the bold decision and act to establish the National Sanitation Authority to support in streamlining policies and programs.

The establishment of toilets across the country was also mentioned.