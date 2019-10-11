Danger! Laalsa junior high school, a hellhole

……..community cry for help.

The nineteen years old mud structure which academically houses hundreds of pupils of the Laalsa Primary school in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region, poses a serious death trap, as parents and pupils alike, unanimously tears-wild for help.

A loud cry, deep enough to wake up an over hundred years old dead soul, difficult to be unnoticed by the world topmost poorly hearing impaired fellow, reaching The Herald, indicates that, if urgent help does not spring it wings to the school, the hope and aspiration of pupils and parents to better education, will be washed away like the seashore grains sowed by a famer on the waterway of the famous BAGRE dam, aside the unimaginable and teeth-gnashing death hellhole which the un-renovated mud structure has turn into.

This paper is reliably informed that, ever since the outmoded-styled mud structure was put up by members of the community with the help of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in the year 2000, it has not seen any pinch of renovation.

Beyond the imagination and description of an ordinary eye, the current structure is unfit to be called a school. The building is too weak to house even the most dreaded animal from the mole park.

A worried concern citizen of the area, described the state of the school structure as dilapidated, tatterdemalion and ramshackle. As he literary unzipped tears of sorrow.

An anonymous voice told this paper that if help delays, then a looming disaster hangs closer on the heads of faultless poor innocent pupils.

He called on government, philanthropists, NGOs to come to the aid of the pupils.

As of press time, efforts to reach the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), over the looming disaster, prove futile as her MTN number is unreachable.

From; ABUGRI SUMAILA HARUNA-UPPER EAST