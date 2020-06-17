Dambai College of Education Ready To Receive Level 300 Trainees Back To Campus*

The Management of Dambai College of Education in the Oti region, is fully equipped to welcome all level 300 Teacher Trainees of the institution back to College.

Management of the Institution has put measures in place to see to it that all Covid-19 safety precautionary measures are observed.

In an interview with the Principal of the Institution, Madam Benedicta Awusi Atiku made it known that Management, has done all that is necessary to safeguard the lives of the students and workers.

“All the various sub-committees of the Academic Board are active and upto their tasks in getting the students through their short stay with us successfully. The Academic Board held a meeting purposely for getting 3rd year issues addressed adequately. The Academic Affairs Committee has put up a unique time table that features not more than 25 students at a time for revision lectures. The Professional Development Committee has also gone far with finalisation of STS issues of the students whilst the Research and Publication unit is also to put to finality the Level 300 action research works. As part of their qualifications for a Diploma In Basic Education, the students are expected to complete a project work. Some of our students are done submitting their works to their various supervisors. The remaining few would also be guided to do so when school resumes” she said.

The College has instituted DACE Covid-19 Ambassadorial Committee consisting of a representative of each of the Academic Departments and four Students Reps to ensure that all safety precautionary measures are strictly observed by all members of the College” she said.

The Principal was quick to add that accommodation issues have been sorted out.

“We are expecting 298 level 300 students back on campus when school reopens. To be able to accommodate them and ensure social distancing, we intend using all the four halls of residence with a total capacity of 600. This way, social distancing could be observed very well. We have three male halls and one female hall. All these halls would be opened so as to avoid congestion of trainees in residence as said.

The Residence and Housing Committee has also arranged for social distancing during dining sessions of students. The pavilion in front of the dining hall has been included in the dining space to allow the dining furniture to be spaced out.

College Campus Security in partnership with Municipal Police Unit of Ghana Police Service are also ready in vigilance for effecting order in any security threats, should there be.

The College Council is giving all the needed support to College Management for successful hosting of the students.

The Institution through the Ministry of Education, had Zoomlion Ghana in a fumigation exercise across the campus. This is done in preparedness towards receiving Level 300 Student TeacherTrainees back to campus.

The Karachi East Municipal Assembly, Office of the Member of Parliament for Karachi East Constituency and the Ministry of Education at separate instances, donated veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, face masks among other PPEs to the Institution. The Management would add a few to beef up the quantity received so far. She expressed her profound gratitude to the MCE of the Krachi East Municipal Assembly (Patrick Charty Jilimah), Member of Parliament for the Karachi East Constituency (Michael Yaw Gyato) and the Minister for Education for their unflinching support to the College in this critical and challenging time.

According to the Principal, the Krachi East Municipal Health Directorate is giving health personnel to do daily routine health checks on students and workers throughout the period of students’ stay on campus.

In an interview with a cross section of the students, they made it known that preparations towards their final papers have been done and they are ever ready to sit for the papers.

“From the first day we were sent to our schools of practice, we knew we had to prepare for our final papers and we have been doing that. As it stands now, we are ever ready to sit for the two papers. We will also make it a point to observe all the precautions put in place by Management to prevent the spread of Covid19” they said.

The College, according to the Principal, would not have more than 25 students in any cluster of revision tutorials. This is to avoid overcrowding during lectures. There are also enough tutors to take the students through a week of preparation before they sit for their final papers.

The College administration will on Tuesday, June 16 meet the SRC leadership once again to officially put before them measures put in place and also solicit from them maximum cooperation from the students body for their successful stay within the period.

The Principal also used the opportunity to express her gratitude to PRINCOF both National and Zonal executives together with NTCE for their tremendous support all these while.

Level 300 students of the various Colleges of Education are expected to report to campus on the 22nd of June. This came after all institutions had earlier been closed down due to the outbreak of Covid19.

By Francisca Emefa Anagli

GIJ

LEVEL 300