Customs officer killed in Burkina Faso, Police on alert for suspects

A customs officer who was at post in Burkina Faso has been killed following an attack six unidentified men.

The customs post was also robbed off a handgun, a rifle, a bulletproof vest, a pair of combat boots and a mobile phone.

The incident occurred in the evening of Thursday, August 23, 2018.

Divisional and District Police Commanders in the Upper West Region have been urged to be on the lookout for six men believed to have attacked the post at Bratine in Burkina Faso.

They have been directed to brief their personnel and be on alert for any “suspicious activities.

This was revealed in a police wireless communique sighted by Citi News.

According to the message, preliminary investigations indicate that the six suspects are currently in Ghana.

“Preliminary investigations by Burkina Faso Officials indicate that six suspects alleged to have perpetrated the act crossed the Black Volta with a boat into Ghana that same night.”