CSR Announces 4th National CSR And Sustainability Conference

The Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), West Africa, one of the subregion’s leading sustainability and corporate social responsibility advocacy organisations has announced the 4th National CSR and Sustainability Conference to be held next month in Accra. The Conference will bring together, all major stakeholders in the CSR and sustainability spectrum in Ghana.

The Conference is one of the successful signature advocacy projects of the Centre for CSR, West Africa. It is organised annually, and since 2014, major organisations such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Plan International, Care International, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Unilever Ghana, Vodafone Ghana, Guinness Ghana, Millicom Ghana (tigo), the Ministry of Trade & Industry, Association of Ghana Industries, AGI, the Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) among other major technical partners and sponsors have supported the initiative.

Mr. John Kojo Williams, Lead Project Manager for the Centre explained: “Over the past few editions, the Conference has helped companies in Ghana demystify some of the myths and misconceptions associated with CSR and sustainability. It has also helped put them on their CSR toes as they strive to do more for stakeholders beyond their core business agenda. This year, the Conference will focus on how to close the gap between socially responsible entities and those that are not, using some local CSR success stories while identifying strategies for Ghanaian companies to match up to international trends in CSR and sustainability.”

Recently, the Centre for CSR, West Africa was acknowledged by the University of Cambridge, UK, for its contribution to the University’s global research on “New CSR Model” which studied more than 400 rms.

This year’s Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, the GHACEA, will be launched at the tail-end of the National CSR & Sustainability Conference. Last September, the Centre, in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Japan International Cooperation Agency and other strategic partners, successfully organised the 6th Ghana CSR Excellence Awards (GHACEA). MTN, Kosmos, Unilever, Guinness, Tigo, Vodafone, Airtel, PwC, Samba Foods, Prudential Life, Odebrecht Ghana, Huawei Technologies, Databank, Coconut Grove Hotel and Fidelity Bank made the final winning list of Ghana’s most coveted CSR Awards scheme.