CSM Epidemic Killing More In Ghana Than COVID-19 – Togbe Afede Submits

With everyone’s attention focused on the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the President of the National House of Chiefs, has set the stage for financial contributions to support the fight against the equally fatal Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM), with a personal cash donation of GH¢50,000 to the Upper West Regional Hospital.

Togbe Afede XIV, lamented media reports that a total of 409 cases CSM has been recorded from the 5 northern regions, with the Upper West alone accounting for 258 as of April 15, 2020.

“So far, CSM, which has a high fatality rate, has claimed 40 lives, this is truly devastating,” he said.

Dr. Afreh Osei Kuffuor, the Regional Director of Health Services had in some media interviews said the current strain is not no responsive to available vaccines on Cerebro Spinal Meningitis, which were administered before the outbreak.

Togbe Afede hopes, his donation will serve as seed money for the establishment of a fund to support local research towards the development of a vaccine for the treatment of CMS and the procurement of emergency medical supplies to support the delivery of quality and timely services to patients receiving treatment for suspected CSM-related cases.

“GH¢30,000 serves as seed money to establish a fund to support local research towards the development of a vaccine for the treatment of CMS, while, GH¢20,000 goes into the procurement of emergency medical supplies to support the treatment for suspected CSM-related cases”.

In a speech read on his behalf by Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton IV, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, who presented the cheque from Togbe Afede, said recent television footages and news coverage of the lethal effects of CSM, which has been wreaking havoc on our Upper West Region compatriots, have sent shivers down his spine and that the donation was his widow’s mite to support their bid to mitigate the effects of the CSM menace.

Togbe Afede, who is also the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State said: “While we, as a nation, are busily battling COVID-19 pandemic which has taken 9 lives so far, with all the energy and resources we can muster, the CSM epidemic should also be given the needed urgent attention, and treated with all the seriousness it deserves.”

He implored the Ghana Health Service to, as soon as possible, declare the outbreak of CSM a national health emergency, adding that, there should be a concerted national action plan to support the people of the northern regions to bringing this deadly disease under control.

“We must mobilize national support against CSM now. Government and our development partners, as well as the corporate community should support research towards the development of a vaccine for the treatment of CMS.”

The NHC President urged victims and people with suspected cases of CMS to report early at the hospital for timely treatment.

He prayed that more help arrives sooner than later to support the hospital in these difficult times.

Dr Kuffuor, the Regional Director of Health Services, who received the cash donation on behalf of the Regional Minister, thanked the NHC President for his support in the fight against CSM.

He said several calls have been sent out for benefactors and philanthropists to come to the aid of the region to combat the challenge, “I am happy Togbe Afede has come to the rescue of the Regional Hospital and I am assuring him that the money would be used for its intended purpose.”