Covid-19: WHO, Help Find A Cure And Stop Predicting How Many People Will Die In Africa

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has estimated that as many as 190,000 people across Africa could die in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic if crucial containment measures fail.

The mandate of WHO, is to help countries to manage and navigate through pandemics, such as we have on our hands.

The continent of Africa is familiar with outbreaks. In 2014, there was the outbreak of Ebola, which to a large degree affected West African countries. Despite the limited resources, the affected countries were able to rise to the occasion to defeat the virus.

Africa is no stranger to avoidable deaths. Last year alone, it is estimated that one in three African children are stunted and hunger accounts for almost half of all child deaths across the continent.

According to an addis Ababa think tank, African Child Policy Forum (ACPF) nearly 60 million children in Africa do not have enough food despite the continent’s economic growth in recent years.

According to the World malaria report, released on December 4, 2019, in 2018, malaria afflicted 228 million people and killed an estimated 405 000, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa.

The continent has been living on cliff hanger, and also come out unscathed. This newspaper is of the view that, the ills affecting Africa are many, the WHO, should stop painting a gloomy picture about the devastating effect of Covid-19.

What the world, especially Africa need from the WHO, is not to remind us of how many people will die out of the pandemic, but find a cure and vaccine, to save humanity.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the wish of WHO, will never come to pass because the continent, has a relatively younger population with resilient immune system.

Again, Africans over the years, have lived on herbs, which have served us well and we will escape this pandemic too, using herbs, which has already proven to be very potent.

Africa, shall survive this one too.