Covid 19: We Must As Well Disinfect Beer Bottles-V/R Minister

By Patrick Biddah

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Alchibald Letsa, has suggested that there should be disinfection of beer bottles, if the scope of disinfection against the spread of the coronavirus is to be extended to fully cover every sector.

He said, the disinfection currently ongoing across the country, can be said to be full proof against the virus if every single item can be disinfected, although that would be difficult .

According to him, the mode and nature of transmitting the virus from one person to the other, is such that if it would have been possible to disinfect every object that has the potential to host and transmit the virus, that would have been done.

Not only is he suggesting for the disinfection of beer bottles, but also pens ,motorbikes ,taxis and buses, since they are facilities that are not patronized by an individual, but a mode of use by many people.

The medically trained Doctor who made this suggestion yesterday at the Volta Regional launch of the disinfection of military barracks at Ho, said the government in conjunction with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, is doing the best under the circumstances to ensure that the virus is curtailed .

The launch of the Volta region disinfection of military barracks, will also see to the disinfection of basic schools, as well as second cycle schools in addition to tertiary institutions, following the announcement by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the reopening.

Fifty-five military facilities in the region are expected to be disinfected, whiles 2654 schools, will be equally disinfected.

The Minister’s comment, however, was in response to a question as to why second cycle schools in the regions are going to see another disinfection after a similar exercise recently.

The question was also targeted at finding out from him, why the number of infected persons keeps rising after the disinfection of some facilities in the region was carried out three weeks ago.

In his response, the Minister lamented the attitude of the residents of Ho and their attitude towards complying with the protocols that have been instituted to fight the virus and to reduce its spread.

In his words, the people need more education, if not the possibility of Ho overtaking Ketu South in terms of confirmed cases is imminent.

The Minister was not too happy with the increasing number of infections and said every corner of disinfection cannot be done, but the most important is to take personal precaution.

The disinfection exercise of the schools begins today with 2,654 public and basic schools to be disinfected in both the Volta and Oti regions.

After the launch yesterday, the gang of Zoomlion sprayers disinfected the military barracks in Ho. The basketball court, the churches and mosques in the barracks as well as the offices and accommodation blocks were all disinfected.

The Commanding Officer for the 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col Bernard Baba Pantoah , who briefed the media after the exercise revealed that over 400 men and women in the military in the region are to be tested for the virus as a proactive measure.