Covid-19: This Is How Far We Have Come.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has almost discontinued the quick movement of the world. A pandemic disease which according to the World Health Organisation, WHO, can be traced from the Republic of China. The dreadful disease has find it way to penetrate the Africa continent, where Ghana is not an exception.

Ghana here, the Covid-19 has propelled the government to put in place measures to curb this pandemic, which includes but not limited to social distancing, closure of boarders, schools, churches and instigating ban on social gatherings.

This has also caused Institutions, NGOs, Event Organisers, Musicians, Business Actors and what have you, to be inactive in their respective works. Indeed, it has become a worry to Ghanaians.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned fields have developed innovative means in their respective capacities to bring life to their activities they operate. In other words, resorting to online based operations.

To begin with, Religious activities are now digitally operated. Programs are now held online to reach audience, following the ban on social gatherings. Christians and moslems now go live on social media for members to attend and contribute from their comfort zones.

The Educational institutions, tertiary schools to be exact, some schools now sort to e-learning, thus, lectures are held online and assignment are given to be submitted via e-mail or any other app provided to students to do so.

The creative art fraternity have not been mute in these days. Musicians has now find means to reach their fans with their craft. This is to say that online concert or zero audience concert has been a method adapted by musicians to engage their fans. A very creative way to curb boredom and dull moment in this corona virus times when people find themselves home.

Business is a specific commercial enterprise or establishment which deals with stakeholders and customers in their operations. It is a descipline that can make and unmake the economy of a country. The Covid-19 has halted business, however, innovations and peripheral devices has rekindle business activities.

Yet another demonstration of digitization and what technology can offer. We are in a digital age hence it is very imperative to place more focus on technology. Technology is the future so therefore it should not expire after this pandemic. It is high time Ghana journey with technology for a better direction for the future.

It has now come to the public sphere that Ghana can now produce their own sanitizer. A product which was then imported. “Untill one of your legs is hurt, do not say you can not change your walking style” -African proverb. The case is not different in Ghana. The Covid-19 has forced Ghana to be productive.

Money transactions is now e-cash oriented. People now pay goods and services via mobile money and ATM system. Albeit it was been used before the pandemic but the constant use of it now is in an elevation frequency.

The Covid-19 has revealed that some employees can work away from home a d still be productive. This also reduce human trafficking, saves transportation and very convenient. This is a step in a right direction for a better Ghana.

Dear reader, this is how far we have come. Let’s all embrace the new normal. Just as what the President said “We are not in ordinary times”. Please stay safe and adhere to the health protocols. This too shall pass!

By:

Bilson Desmond Boahene

GIJ, Level 300