COVID- 19 Pandemic :North Tongu MP, DCE Ran  Away From Commissioning Of Water Project.

By Patrick Biddah

The Assemblyman for Torgome in the North Tongu district of the Volta Region, Sampson Akpalu ,has accused the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of running away from a community water project due to the outbreak of the COVID- 19 .

Not only did he accuse the MP, but also the District Chief Executive (DCE) Richard Collins Arku for also staying away from the commissioning of community water project which was funded by an American based Christian organization called, Willie Cherry Ministries.

The Assemblyman, accused the duo, following what he said was their confirmation for coming after invitations were sent to them.

The Assemblyman, who was not too happy with their absence had to explain to the gathering in view of the fact that they were billed on the programme , especially when they assured again of their coming in the morning before the event.

In the mind of the Assemblyman, the assurances of attending the events by both the MP and DCE without them showing up in his view, cannot be any other reason than the Coronavirus pandemic .

He expressed the believe both MP and DCE, found it difficult to admit they were scared against the backdrop of a directive by President Akufo-Addo to avoid public gathering.

The DCE , according to the Assemblyman, had wanted the commissioning to be postponed due to the outbreak and the President’s directive.

For the Assemblyman, he needed to explain the absence of the MP and the DCE, because Chiefs and the sponsors of the Ghc35,000 mechanised project were seated.

The commissioning of the mechanised borehole is expected to solve the problem of contamination of their only water source which they share with animals.

According to the Chief Togbe Gidi IV ,the commissioning will make it possible for his people to have a source of safe drinking water when the river dries up in the dry season.

With a community of about 500 residents, the Chief gave the indication of collecting a token fee from consumers, in order to maintain the operational cost of the borehole, since it is powered by electricity.

In an interview with Journalists, the leader of the Christian Charity Organization ,Reverend Willie R. Cherry, said he was motivated by the Holy Spirit to give to the people after visiting and seeing the water situation.

As an organization which is into community projects, the Reverend said Torgome was one of the communities that was chosen for help ,adding that their forefathers are from Africa which is always one of the reasons to come to give back.

Aside the commissioning of the mechanised borehole at Torgome, there were other commissioning at Gbetekpo and Essokpoe all in the district.