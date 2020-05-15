COVID-19; Orthodox And Alternative Medicine Practitioners Should Come Together To Fight The Pandemic

The novel coronavirus, nicknamed Covid-19, which started in Wuhan province in China, is not going away anytime soon.

In fact, experts have all agreed that, although a vaccine is been research into by over 80 laboratories across the world, the earliest a vaccine can be approved for use, will be sometimes early next year.

Ghana recorded its first two imported casesof the deadly virus from Norway and Turkeyon March , 12, 2020, since then the numbers have been going up, with no any hope of decline in sight,although the Ghana Health Service told the nation last week that, we have reached our peak.

Ghana, has the highest number of infections in West Africa, second to South Africa, in the whole of Africa.

The recovery rate of infected persons is also not improving, compared to other African countries, as the number of recovery cases is not more than 500.

The success story of other African countries, especially Madagascar, is the use of herbal remedy to treat the virus.

In the view of this newspaper, it stands to reason that, since the virus, was transmitted from animals, the best form of cure, is to use herbs.

We have abundance of the plant Madagascar is using to develop the cure. Medical doctors should stop seeing those practicing alternative medicine, as competitors.

The open hatred,and disdain by medical doctors, towards practitioners of alternative medicine, must be a cause for concern by all.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the government must bring the two together to work to avert any calamity.

The number of cases recorded so far, is a ticking time bomb. We cannot continue to treat it as business as usual, where traditional medicine practitioners, will claim to make a discovery, which will not be accepted by their counterpart who practice orthodox medicine.

If any country in Africa, should have been the first to announce a discovery of cure for coronavirus,using herbal remedy it should have been Ghana.

We can do a lot, if the two come together, instead of working at cross purpose.