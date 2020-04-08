COVID-19: NDC PC Renovates Facility For Hospital To Serve As Isolation Center At Salaga

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, nicknamed Covid-19 in the country, hospitals across the country, have put in measures to contain the spread.

In view of this, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Salaga South Constituency, Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima, has renovated a building to serve as an isolation center for the hospital.

Even though the Savannah region is yet to record a case, hospitals have been putting in measures to contain the virus.

The provision of isolation centers is one of such initiatives.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Salaga South Constituency Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima, has renovated a three room isolation center for the Salaga hospital.

The facility has a holding room, nurses room, washroom and a toilet.

At a short ceremony to hand over the block, Secretary to the party, Alhaji Yussif Hairat, said the PC was touched when she heard the hospital did not have an isolation center.

He said as a woman who considered health as one of the most basic needs of her people, decided to come to the aid of the hospital.

This is in response to a request by hospital management after several follow up to the Assembly proved futile.

Thank God we have a visionary leader like Hajia… he stressed

The chairman of the hospital management committee, Champowura Tanko Harruna, expressed gratitude to the PC for the gesture.

He called for more support in the fight against the novel virus.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Prosper Luri, said the intervention was timely.

He added, the project would benefit the hospital even after Covid-19.

We as a facility are grateful to Hajia Zuweira for promptly responding to a call in the fight against the novel virus. This will help beyond covid 19.

Hajia Afushei Doshie, who was at the hospital to witness the handing over was overwhelmed at the gesture.

She appealed to patrons to emulate the gesture of the PC.

Ghana has so far recorded 284 Covid-19 cases.