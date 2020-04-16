COVID-19-Mahama Announces Relief Items To 20,000 Households In Lockdown Areas

By Gifty Arthur

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced the donation of food items to be presented to a total of 20,000 households in areas where the COVID-19 partial lockdown is being enforced.

In the words of Mr Mahama, “This is a widow’s mite to support our people in these difficult times. We are all in this together, and we should take care of one another, no matter where”.

The Tuesday afternoon gesture, announced at the former President’s Cantonments office in Accra, comes on the back of his previous donations in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to selected hospitals across the country.

Items to be distributed in the coming days to deprived communities in Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa in the Central Region, include bags of rice, bottles of oil and canned fish.

Mr Mahama, was assisted by former appointees, including Finance minister, Seth Terpker, Health Minister, Alex Segbefia, Interior Minister, Prosper Bani, Deputy Communications minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Deputy Education Minister in-charge of Tertiary, Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa, National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and others.

In a speech, Mr Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 2020 general elections was hopeful the food items will be distributed in a “fair” and “just” manner devoid of “Any parochial considerations”, to ensure the targeted citizens benefit.

The distribution, he indicated, will be done by traditional authorities from the Ga Traditional Council, Tema Traditional, Kpone Traditional Council, Awutu Senya Traditional Council, Asanteman Traditional Council, people living with disability.

Coming on the back of reported cases of communities disregarding the COVID-19 protocol of social distancing, Mr Mahama, who expressed serious reservation about the development said “There must be no gatherings and large crowds at the palaces or any locations in a manner that negates the country’s efforts towards managing the COVID-19 crises.

“We count on these bodies to coordinate and manage a fair distribution of these items to households in their areas.

………I am requesting the chiefs to work actively with Assembly men of the affected areas in order to ensure that the items get to the people who it will, and they are delivered to their homes”.

He further reiterated his earlier call on government to broadly engage traditional leaders, heads of faith-based oganisations, Assembly members, local Civil Society Organisations (CEOs) in the efforts at contact tracing, surveillance and public education in respect of the COVID-19 disease.

“In this regard, I call on the President to urgently meet with the National House of Chiefs and solicit the support of our chiefs. This is important considering the reported resistance communities are putting up against the use of facilities in their areas for setting up isolation centres”.

While commending government in some of the steps taken so far to contain he pandemic, Mr Mahama called for the setting up of a National COVID-19 Command Centre, equip with appropriate communication systems and bank of phone lines with volunteers, keeping in touch with persons, who are awaiting results and those suffering symptoms of the disease.

Additionally, the former President asked President Akufo-Addo, to temporary reduce price of LPG “To enable households opt for its use in these difficult times when their incomes have dwindled due to the lockdown”, especially at a time the world prices of crude oil has significantly been low globally.