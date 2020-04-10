COVID-19 Kills Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons Rector

The medical profession has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of one of Ghana’s topmost and respected medical professors; Prof. Jacob Plange-Rhule.

He died from the deadly Coronavirus today, Friday April 10, 2020 while on treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Until his death, Prof. Plange-Rhule, was the Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and had once served as President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

Insiders told The Herald, that the very affable Prof. Plange-Rhule, was responding to treatment but suddenly passed on.

It is unknown when, where and how he contracted the disease, but a colleague surgeon told The Herald, Prof. Plange-Rhule’s unexpected death from COVID-19 confirms that very little is known about disease hence unpredictable.

According to the medical officer, Ghanaian medical officers don’t know anything close to 1% about COVID-19 hence everyone must be careful and observe the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols on the pandemic.

Prof. Plange-Rhule, was described as a very intelligent and hardworking doctor and a great gentleman who was liked by his students and colleagues.

He was a physician at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Medical School prior to becoming the Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

He was an Honorary Senior Lecturer in the Department of Renal Medicine and Transplantation, St George’s, University of London. He was a Deputy Director of the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) of the KNUST.

He was also a member of the West Africa College of Physicians, Royal College of Physicians and Ghana college of Physicians.

Professor Plange-Rhule has extensive experience in research, particularly, among populations of African origin, in the fields of hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cardiovascular disease epidemiology.

He has engaged in several internationally funded research projects and has published extensively in these areas.

He was married to Gyikua Plange-Rhules, a pediatrician and heads, The Newborn Health Care unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and also a senior lecturer at KNUST Medical School.